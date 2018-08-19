Davis Webb may have had his best performance as a pro in Friday night’s game against the Lions, but it wasn’t good enough to earn him the backup quarterback job with the Giants. At least not officially.

Pat Shurmur insisted Sunday that when it comes to the hierarchy at the most important position on the field, “We have Eli [Manning] and then there’s really no depth chart there.” Perhaps more tellingly, when asked if he had enough confidence in Webb to take the field in a regular-season game should he be needed -- something Webb has yet to do -- Shurmur did not say yes or no.

That’s not to say Shurmur was disappointed in Webb, who completed 14 of 20 passes for 140 yards and a passer rating of 106.2 as the starter.

“He did a good job the other night,” Shurmur said. “He played better than he did against Cleveland, and with the reps he gets this week coming up I expect him to play even better… Within a good performance – the numbers were good and he had a touchdown – there were still some things in there that he needed to clean up to have a winning performance.”

And to solidify his place as the No. 2 quarterback.

Running backup plans

With only three healthy running backs available for practice, the Giants turned to a wide receiver and a fullback to fill in the gaps. Kalif Raymond and Shane Smith both took third-team reps with the offense, and Raymond even scored a touchdown in a red-zone drill, carrying the ball off the right side.

Saquon Barkley appeared to be taking steps closer to a return to action. At the very least those steps were faster. He did some running on the side that appeared to be near full speed and worked on lateral movements as well. Jalen Simmons is in the concussion protocol, leaving only Jonathan Stewart, Wayne Gallman and rookie Robert Martin as the only available true running backs.

Giant steps

Pat Shurmur hit the snooze button on his schedule for Sunday, allowing the players to sleep in after their flight from Detroit landed in Newark at around 4 a.m. Saturday. “I mentioned [Saturday] that sleep is overrated, but not for the players,” Shurmur said. “The plan was to let them get their rest so we can put in a really good week of work” … LB Ray-Ray Armstrong, who had an interception Friday against the Lions, saw first-team reps in the nickel in practice on Sunday for the first time. “As a linebacker he’s long and he can cover,” Shurmur said. “He’s what linebackers should look like. We feel like he’s done some really good things.”