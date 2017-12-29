Dave Gettleman likely won’t get a chance to evaluate Davis Webb much. The rookie quarterback will be active for the first time on Sunday, but the coaches have no plans to play him against Washington.

Gettleman shrugged at the lost opportunity. He said he understands that he was hired on a Friday and there is no time to enforce his desires for a Sunday game.

John Mara, on the other hand, has had all season. And while the two wins and the firing of the head coach and general manager have been huge disappointing aspects of this year, not having a solid evaluation of Webb heading into this important offseason is right up there.

“It would have been nice to have gotten a look at him, but again, I wasn’t going to force that,” Mara said.

It was an apparent desire to see Webb in action that led to the benching of Eli Manning, the one start for Geno Smith, and the breaking point of bad will toward the organization in late November and early December. Mara addressed those decisions once again on Friday.

“I think we probably could have handled it better,” Mara said. “I think you can argue that a lot of different ways. From a pure football point of view, where we were at a team right then, getting a look at somebody else at quarterback was not the worst decision in the world. I think it could have been handled better and I take responsibility. I could have handled it better.”

As for the past month, Mara said he left that decision up to interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo.

“It was something that I had expressed quite a while ago,” he said of his desire to play Webb, “but once Steve got appointed as the interim head coach he believes, and I share his belief, that Eli gives us the best chance to win right now. I don’t like to tell head coaches who they should be playing.”

Because of that principle, the Giants will almost certainly end this season without a firm grasp on Webb’s abilities.