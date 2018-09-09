EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — It’s a difficult task for the Giants, exorcising the ghosts of yesteryear — especially after this Week 1 loss. But as Janoris Jenkins and Landon Collins looked back on the game that saw their defense mostly contain the Jaguars' offense, they were resolute in the fact that these 60 minutes could be the first step to erasing those 16 weeks of frustration.

“We’re not talking about last year,” Collins said. “Last year is done. We’re not the same team. It’s 0-1. That’s all it is … I’m confident” 2017 won’t repeat itself. “We can definitely build on top of [Sunday] and make sure we get our communication right, our assignments right and stay on the same page as always.”

For a defense that was second worst in the NFL last year, on a team that was considered a bust just a few weeks into the season, Sunday’s 20-15 loss, despite all its difficulties, gave the Giants reason for optimism. James Bettcher’s new system, which the defensive coordinator described as aggressive and relentless, paid immediate dividends. The Giants' defense held the Jaguars offense, which had the best ground game of any NFL team last year, to 13 points in the first half and none in the second (the Jags' only touchdown of the second half was courtesy of a pick-six).

Save for the game-ending possession, all seven of the Jaguars’ drives in the second half ended in a punt. As it was, the Jaguars were twice stalled in the red zone in the first half, and had to settle for two 39-yard field goals. They also scored a touchdown on Blake Bortles' 1-yard pass to T.J. Yeldon. They had only four of their 17 first downs in the second half.

“We came in at halftime, made corrections, saw how they were trying to attack us and we made adjustments,” Jenkins said. “We’re making strides — the defense, the team, special team — we’re making strides. We’ve got to come back tomorrow and work and critique ourselves and make sure everyone stays up and push.”

Jenkins was all over the field and hauled in an interception in the first quarter, jumping a fade route and beating Yeldon near the sideline.

Meanwhile, Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette injured his hamstring in the second quarter, cutting out that weapon for the rest of the game, and the Jaguars struggled to get into a groove as the Giants' defense gave Eli Manning and company every possible chance to tie the game or take a lead. Saquon Barkley’s 68-yard touchdown run drew the Giants to within 20-15 with 10:51 left, and the defense got the Giants the ball back three more times. With 45 seconds left, they forced the Jaguars to go three and out, but Kaelin Clay muffed the punt, which was recovered by the Jaguars to end the game.

“It is [frustrating], but at the end of the day, we’re a defense, so we’ve got to keep going making three and outs, keep playing defense,” Jenkins said. “We understand it’s a team game and we’ve just got to keep playing.”

Added Collins: “We thought we gave the offense a chance. We got the ball back as quickly as possible for them.”

For a defense that didn’t do much of that at all last year, it was a start.