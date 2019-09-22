TAMPA, Fla. — It wasn’t the opposing defense that nearly ruined Daniel Jones’ first NFL start, it was his own. The much-maligned Giants unit allowed the Bucs to score points on all six of their first-half possessions. Starting cornerback Janoris Jenkins was getting torched by Mike Evans, captain and defensive signal caller Alec Ogletree was sidelined with a hamstring injury and the Giants were down 28-10 when they limped into the locker room.

That’s when things changed. For the better.

“Honestly, I think it just got to the point where everyone was just fed up with the way we were playing,” rookie linebacker Ryan Connelly said. “We knew we were better than what we were showing out on the field and it reached a breaking point and we decided that was enough.”

They came back out and held the Bucs to three points in the second half, enough for Jones and the offense to rally for a 32-31 victory. Connelly took over the signal-calling and had an interception in the second half as the Giants forced four punts, had the takeaway and skirted away with a missed field goal over the last 30 minutes.

One of the key plays was a third-and-3 with a little over three minutes left. Jameis Winston hit tight end Cameron Brate on a short pass and safety Michael Thomas came up and made a tackle short of the sticks. Had the Bucs converted on that play they likely could have run out the clock. Instead, they punted to the Giants with 3:16 left. Jones then led the go-ahead drive.

“As soon as they motioned it over, every single DB on the field knew what they were trying to do,” Thomas said of the screen behind three Bucs blockers. “Everybody stayed on their man and I was able to get through the traffic and bring him down.”

It wasn’t all great plays in the second half, though. Jenkins was scorched by Evans for a 44-yard gain with under a minute remaining to set up the potential game-winning field goal. It was the exclamation point on a rough day for the cornerback.

“I was like ‘[expletive],’ to be honest,” Jenkins said. “He beat me off the line. I don’t know what I was thinking.”

When the field goal went wide?

“I felt relief,” Jenkins said. “He made a lot of plays but we still came out with the win.”

Now they have to build on it and keep playing like they did over the second half.

“We just came out at halftime saying, let’s compete,” rookie defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence said. “Just play hungry and angry… Nobody was down, feeling bad for themselves. We all just came together and said ‘Let’s be men. Let’s go work. Let’s fight.’”