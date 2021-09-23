Patrick Graham said the failures of the Giants' defense through the first two games are on him.

"I’m frustrated with myself more than anything," the defensive coordinator said. "We have to do better. I have to do better. I have to do a better job."

The solution to fix it lies with him as well.

One of the best ways for that to happen would be moving away from the soft zone coverages the team has been deploying and allowing cornerbacks James Bradberry and Adoree’ Jackson to play to their strengths and press in tighter man coverage.

"They give us the potential to do that," secondary coach Jerome Henderson said of his personnel, "but over the last couple of weeks that has not been the thought going in, that’s not how we played. We’ll put together this week what we think is our best plan to give us a chance to beat the Falcons."

The Giants have also gotten away from the shell games they routinely played so successfully with opposing quarterbacks last year, disguising coverages and morphing in the last second. That could be on its way, too. Perhaps they will spring such duplicitousness on the Falcons after playing a fairly predictable scheme the first two games.

Asked if opposing offenses have caught up to what the Giants did well last year, linebacker Blake Martinez said: "Potentially. Probably in some way. [The] more tape you put out there, teams are going to look at some kind of tendencies we have."

Now it’s up to Graham to juke away from what they have shown already, both in terms of scheme and production.

Graham did not shy away from the criticism his defense has received, but he did stress that two weeks represent a small sample size of the entire season.

"Out of 17 games if you want to look at two games that’s fine, but I think if you do the math we still have a chance to be OK," he said. "The good thing about my job is you get another test the next week. I failed the test last week and I get another crack at it and I’m looking forward to it."

Notes & quotes: G Shane Lemieux underwent surgery to repair the partially torn patellar tendon in his left knee on Wednesday, but Judge said it might not be a season-ending injury and kept open the possibility of the second-year player to come off injured reserve very late in the regular season or, if it exists, the Giants’ postseason . . . Offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, who was head coach of teams that had emotional wide receivers including Terrell Owens and Dez Bryant, said getting yelled at by Kenny Golladay during Thursday’s game was nothing unique. "That stuff happens on sidelines all the time," he said. "We ask our players when they are between the stripes to compete and battle, scratch and claw. We can't say when they come to the sideline all of a sudden we're choir boys." Still, Garrett said he spoke with Golladay about the dust-up. "He and I had a good visit after the game. It was not an issue at all. Going forward there are always better ways to handle things, better ways to communicate, but it wasn't a big deal to me or our team."