To say the Giants defense is playing at a championship level may be premature.

This is a team, after all, that despite the optimism from a four-game winning streak is still just 5-7, only tied for first place in the NFC East with no guarantee of even making the postseason, and still needs to face two of the league’s most dangerous offenses in the next two weeks. Those are just some of the reasons why players and coaches are not yet ready to put that crown on the unit. There is still a lot to prove.

But here is what can be factually said about the Giants defense in regard to that ultimate goal: The last two times it has played at this current level have resulted in championships.

The Giants have allowed less than 21 points in each of their past four games. That hasn’t happened since they did it for six straight during the 2011 season (the final two games of the regular season and then a four-game run through the playoffs). The time before that? The four postseason games played and won by the 2007 team.

"We know what we’re capable of and we’ve gotten better every week and we’re starting to show the type of team we can be, the type of consistency that we can bring out there," linebacker and defensive captain Blake Martinez said on Thursday. "When we can do that we can go against any team, whether it’s a playoff team or a non-playoff team."

Last week’s effort, holding the Seahawks to 12 total points (and really 10 since two came on a special teams safety) certainly announced that to the rest of the NFL.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"This unit is really coming together nicely," Joe Judge said of his defense. "They’re building on their ability to play with a lot of multiples, they’re building on their positional versatility, which allows [defensive coordinator] Pat [Graham] to put together creative game plans and allow us to go ahead and use some disguise. And also, it ultimately comes down to the fundamentals, being able to play straight ahead and beat the man across from you. I think our guys have really improved fundamentally as well as schematically."

Graham gets a lot of credit for that, and rightfully so. But he said that the secret to his success as a game-planner and play-caller is not his ability to preach his philosophy.

"I would say it starts with listening," he said. "Listening to your coaches, listening to your players, to be honest with you."

"He’s not afraid to ask my feedback," safety Logan Ryan said of Graham, adding that he does the same with Martinez, James Bradberry, Dalvin Tomlinson, Leonard Williams . . . pretty much everyone on the defense. "He’s not afraid to have his players’ input on the game plan. I feel like it’s a cooperative effort, but at the same time he’s up in the lab drawing up defenses giving us ways to win."

So far it’s worked. The Giants are contenders not because of their offense that is averaging 19.3 points per game, the third worst in the NFL, and a modest 21.5 during this four-game winning streak. It’s because of a defense that for the past four games has held opponents to an average of 16.0 points per game.

"Our goal is to keep this thing close and win in critical situations," Judge said of the team’s recipe for recent success. And future success as well.

Which is why it will be incumbent on the defense to keep playing at this level, whether you want to define it as championship or not, if the Giants are to truly make any noise in the NFL these final four games and beyond.

It’s a high bar. As Martinez jokingly suggested, the Giants may have messed up by playing so well against the Seahawks last week.

"You showed you can do," he said, "so now we need to go and do it every week."