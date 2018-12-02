Giants defense redeems itself in overtime

The Giants claimed a 10-point lead with 1:49 left in the fourth quarter, but now they were living on the edge.

The Bears had first-and-goal at the 1. The lead was down to seven. Three seconds showed on the clock. Could a defense that had let a 16-point advantage slip away in the loss at Philadelphia the week prior make a big stop?

It could not. The teams would be working overtime Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

Then the defense had a chance for redemption, a chance to make one last stand and close out a 30-27 win over the NFC North leaders. And this time it held up its end.

“We’ve kind of been in that situation a little bit all year long,” said linebacker Alec Ogletree, who made a career-best two interceptions, including a pick-6. “We haven’t been able to finish. This game was big for us to go out there on defense and end the game the way we did. That’s big for a young defense like us.”

After the Giants (4-8) scored on an Aldrick Rosas field goal for a 27-17 lead, it took Chicago 36 seconds to counter on Cody Parkey’s 21-yard field goal. Then the Bears recovered the onside kick at their own 47. Rookie defensive lineman B.J. Hill soon picked up his career-high third sack, but they kept moving.

Chicago (8-4) pulled a gadget play out of the bag on first-and-goal at the 1. Quarterback Chase Daniel gave the ball to tight end Trey Burton, who lateraled to Tarik Cohen, who would finish with eight carries for 30 yards and 12 receptions for 156 yards.

This time, he rolled right and threw.

“It was designed to go to the quarterback,” Cohen said.

Daniel was covered, so Cohen fired to receiver Anthony Miller in the right side of the end zone. Parkey kicked the extra point. The Giants’ lead had totally disintegrated.

“Nothing went wrong,” Ogletree said. “They just made some good plays … They’re one of the top teams in the league.”

After the Giants scored in OT on another Rosas field goal, two of their highest-paid players – both having up-and-down seasons -- secured the victory.

On third-and-4 from the Chicago 44, linebacker Olivier Vernon swooped in for his second sack and the team’s season-high fifth, stripping the ball. Daniel recovered at the 40.

He went long on fourth down. But cornerback Janoris Jenkins blanketed Taylor Gabriel at the 25 and the pass fell incomplete.

Game over.

“It takes a lot out of you, man,” cornerback B.W. Webb said. “But we survived. … We’ll get up on teams and slack off a little bit, but that’s been the message, man -- just finish.”

Ogletree got them started with his 8-yard pick-6 on the game’s second offensive play, making him the first linebacker in franchise history with two of those in a season.

“He’s one of the guys that’s helping us flip this culture because he’s a winner; he’s tough; he’s resilient,” coach Pat Shurmur said.

It was 7-7 in the second quarter when Ogletree raised his right hand at the Giants’ 14 and pulled in another interception, like an Odell Beckham Jr. catch

“For me, it’s kind of more hard,” Ogletree said. “It’s easier for him. He works on doing that. But I do my share.”