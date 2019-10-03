The Vikings receivers are unhappy. The Giants defensive backs are aware of it.

That’s why safety Jabrill Peppers said they are bracing for quarterback Kirk Cousins to try to air it out against them on Sunday.

“We know they are going to take some shots this week,” Peppers said on Thursday. "Kirk already has apologized to those guys, so we know he is going to look to get them the ball more.”

The Vikings’ discord at their 31st ranked passing offense has gone public. After last week’s 16-6 loss to the Bears, wide receiver Adam Thielen told reporters that the team needs to be able to throw the ball and hit deep passes, and Cousins, on an in-house podcast, apologized for not doing just that. Another wide receiver, Stefon Diggs, expressed his unhappiness by skipping practice on Wednesday (he returned on Thursday).

The Giants’ defense has been much improved of late. They have allowed six total points on two field goals in the last three halves of play against Tampa Bay and Washington and cornerback Janoris Jenkins is the reigning NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his two interceptions.

Some opposing players may just focus on Xs and Os and film study, but Peppers admitted that watching the headlines emanating from the team he is going to face can provide some good perspective, too. This may be one of those cases.

“I think everything helps,” Peppers said. “At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter, but you have to know what to expect. [Cousins] knows he has playmakers who voiced their opinions, and he is going to try to get his playmakers the ball. I don’t think that’s worrying too much. That’s just the reality.”

Notes & quotes: LB Alec Ogletree (hamstring) did not practice on Thursday. G Kevin Zeitler (shoulder) and T Nate Solder (neck) were full participants on Thursday after missing reps due to injuries on Wednesday … LB Tae Davis (concussion) was limited but practiced without a non-contact jersey.