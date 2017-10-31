Giants re-sign defensive end Devin Taylor

The Giants made a “big” move on Tuesday, re-signing 6-foot-8 defensive end Devin Taylor.

The five-year veteran who was with the Giants in the preseason has 15 career sacks and was a starter for the Lions in 2016. The Giants brought him back to take the roster spot of rookie Nordly “Cap” Capi, who was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring. Capi had two special teams tackles for the Giants this season.

Taylor adds another experienced player to the Giants’ defensive end rotation that now includes Jason Pierre-Paul, Kerry Wynn and rookie Avery Moss along with Olivier Vernon, who has missed three games with an ankle injury.

“I feel like I bring some more depth,” Taylor told Newsday about his projected role on the team during training camp. “There are the two perennial premier guys, but you have to have at least a third and fourth guy as well who can add in to the depth of the defensive line, whether it be making plays in the run game or the pass game.”

Taylor missed some time on the field with a leg injury this summer, but he played in all four preseason games and had five tackles with an interception.

“He’s a player that has a lot of experience, a lot of reps under his belt,” Ben McAdoo said during training camp. “We’ll see what he has left as far as the pass-rushing goes.”