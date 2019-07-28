A 6-4, 342-pound mastodon of a defensive lineman taken with the 17th pick in the draft usually lands in just one spot: Right in the middle. Dexter Lawrence certainly has the dimensions to be the type of player a team can plop over the center to control the line of scrimmage. It’s what he did for most of his career in college at Clemson.

The Giants are going in a different direction, however.

So enamored are they by Lawrence’s athleticism and ability to be a pass-rusher that they have been using him as a defensive end in their 3-4 schemes so far in training camp.

“He can line up on the nose, he can line up as a three (tackle), and he can line up as a five (on the outside), on the center, guard or tackle, because of his size, his quickness and his length,” coach Pat Shurmur said. “Generally speaking, as you get further from the ball, length is more important, and because he’s got such great size, he can do that for us.”

Dalvin Tomlinson has been lining up at nose tackle with B.J. Hill at the other end in most situations. But the three of them give the Giants a chance to be creative up front, even when they don’t substitute. Defensive line coach Gary Emmanuel said he can envision a series in which the three of them each line up at various spots, shuffling from over center to over tackle as they find matchups and create confusion for the offensive line.

It’s Lawrence’s somewhat surprising athleticism for a man his size that allows such configurations. The Giants seem to be thinking of his range as similar to that of Aaron Donald — with an additional three inches and 70 pounds to him.

“He’s a big man, obviously,” Shurmur said of Lawrence. “He’s had an impact already. Watching the one-on-one pass rush [in practice], you can see that he’s a guy that’s going to be able to get some pressure. We feel good about him being able to play on all three downs. He hasn’t disappointed us in any way and he’s continuing to get better each day.”

Giant steps

T George Asafo-Adjei (concussion) and LB Mark McLaurin (fractured foot) were added on Sunday to the list of players not practicing due to injury. They joined WR Sterling Shepard (thumb), WR Darius Slayton (hamstring), WR Brittan Golden (groin), CB Sam Beal (hamstring) and CB Henre’ Toliver (ankle) on the sideline . . . Rookie LB Oshane Ximines had another strong practice, blowing past LT Nate Solder with an inside pass rush in one-on-one drills and then batting down a pass from Daniel Jones with an emphatic two-handed block in 11-on-11 snaps . . . The Giants have a day off from practice on Monday and will be back on the field Tuesday.