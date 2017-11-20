TODAY'S PAPER
D.J. Fluker’s toe injury scrambles offensive line

The right guard had helped improve the Giants’ running game.

Giants guard D.J. Fluker's toe injury could keep

Giants guard D.J. Fluker's toe injury could keep him out of Thursday night's game against the Redskins. Photo Credit: Brad Penner

By Tom Rock  tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
The Giants likely will move along to their eighth offensive line configuration in 11 games when they play Washington on Thursday night.

The latest change is because of a toe injury suffered by right guard D.J. Fluker, who’d been battling through a knee injury but hurt his toe Sunday against the Chiefs. He started five straight games at the position and was a big reason the Giants improved their running game.

Ben McAdoo would not rule out Fluker but he did say he would not have been able to play if the game had been Monday.

The Giants again will be without Justin Pugh (back), leaving them few options at guard. Jon Halapio, promoted from the practice squad last month, could be in line for his first start. John Greco signed last week, and McAdoo said he is confident he’s learned enough of the offense. The Giants also could consider moving Bobby Hart to guard.

Snacks taketh, giveth

Tackle Damon Harrison doesn’t get to catch many footballs, but when he made an interception Sunday, he knew he would not be keeping the ball for himself. “I gave it to my son,” he said.

After Jason Pierre-Paul drilled Travis Kelce on a shovel pass, the ball went up in the air and fell into Harrison’s grip.

“I was just in the right place at the right time,” he said. “I didn’t expect for it to happen, but I was pretty satisfied with the outcome.”

Giant steps

CB Eli Apple did not play Sunday after missing practices for personal reasons. He was back in a full capacity Monday . . . WR Sterling Shepard was listed as limited for practice after suffering a migraine late last week. McAdoo said he is not in the concussion protocol.

Tom

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

