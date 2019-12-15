TODAY'S PAPER
44° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
44° Good Afternoon
SportsFootballGiants

Giants-Dolphins

Print

The Giants defeated the Dolphins 36-20 in what could be Eli Manning's final start with the Big Blue on Sunday Dec. 15, 2019 at MetLife Stadium.

Deandre Baker #27 of the New York Giants
Credit: Mike Stobe

Deandre Baker of the Giants tackles DeVante Parker of the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on Dec. 15, 2019.

Eli Manning of the Giants passes the ball
Credit: Mike Stobe

Eli Manning of the Fiants passes the ball against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on Dec. 15, 2019.

A fans holds a banner in reference to
Credit: Jim McIsaac

A fans holds a banner in reference to Giants quarterback Eli Manning during the second quarter of a game against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on Dec. 15, 2019.

Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Eli Manning of the Giants celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on Dec. 15, 2019.

Eli Manning of the Giants celebrates after throwing
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Eli Manning of the Giants celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass during the second quarter against the Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Eli Manning #10 and Golden Tate #15 of
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Eli Manning and Golden Tate of the Giants celebrate after combining for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019.

Golden Tate #15 of the New York Giants
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Golden Tate of the Giants hauls in a reception for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019.

Golden Tate #15 of the New York Giants
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Golden Tate of the Giants can't come up with a catch late in the second quarter against Nik Needham of the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019.

Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Saquon Barkley of the Giants runs the ball during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019.

Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Eli Manning of the Giants throws a pass during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019.

Julian Love #24 of the New York Giants
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Julian Love of the Giants breaks up a pass late in the second quarter intended for Clive Walford of the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019.

DeVante Parker #11 of the Miami Dolphins hauls
Credit: Jim McIsaac

DeVante Parker of the Miami Dolphins hauls in a touchdown reception during the second quarter against the Giantsat MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019.

Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Eli Manning of the Giants calls a play in the first half against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019.

Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Eli Manning of the Giants looks on in the first half against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019.

Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Eli Manning of the Giants throws a pass during the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins to teammate Sterling Shepard at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019.

Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Eli Manning of the Giants throws a pass during the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019.

Jomal Wiltz #33 of the Miami Dolphins tackles
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Jomal Wiltz of the Miami Dolphins tackles Sterling Shepard of the Giants during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Eli Manning of the Giants celebrates after throwing Eli gets a sendoff in Giants' win over Dolphins
Jordan Eberle of the Islanders celebrates his third Isles' Eberle heating up after slow start
Anthony Beauvillier of the Islanders celebrates his overtime Best: Beauvillier finds legs to score OT winner for Isles
Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie drives to the hoop Nets battle, but late run by Raptors the difference
Jesper Fast of the Rangers and Hampus Lindholm Quinn disappointed in Rangers' penalty-killing unit
Yankees GM Brian Cashman speaking at a news Lennon: Cash defending previous lack of spending is weird
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search