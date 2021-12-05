Miami Gardens, Fla. — Mike Glennon was probably no worse than Daniel Jones would have been. The problem for the Giants was that their offense was no better than it has been.

They failed to reach the end zone in a 20-9 loss to the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. In the past three weeks they have scored only two touchdowns, both of them on passes from Jones in previous contests. Glennon started in place of Jones, who was ruled out with a neck injury, and completed 23 of 44 passes for 187 yards and an interception. He was sacked three times.

Glennon got no help from his playmakers as Saquon Barkley dropped two passes and had only 74 total yards — 23 on one run, which wound up being the Giants’ longest play of the game, and 22 on a pair of catches in the final minute of desperation play. Kenny Golladay missed most of the first half with a rib injury but returned in the second half and finished with three catches for 37 yards.

The Giants fell to 4-8. It was the fifth straight win for the Dolphins (6-7).

The Giants did have a chance to make a big offensive splash while trailing 10-6 in the third quarter. On third-and-2 from the Miami 46 the Dolphins' defense was in disarray as Barkley motioned from the backfield and was uncovered. Glennon saw the opening and called for the quick snap. Because of the defensive confusion tight end Evan Engram leaked behind the secondary and Glennon tried to hit him on a deep throw. Engram spun his body around the wrong way, recovered, and nearly made the catch for a long gain, but it fell incomplete. John Ross also appeared to be open on the play.

The Giants punted on fourth-and-2.

Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The defense, meanwhile, could not stop the high-accuracy passing of Tua Tagovailoa (30-for-41 for 244 yards). On the Dolphins’ two touchdown drives he was a combined 16-for-7 for 137, each of those capped with a short scoring pass. The first was a 5-yarder to Mack Hollins that broke a 3-3 tie in the second quarter. The second, a 2-yarder to Isaiah Ford, made it 17-6 with 11:06 left in the game.

Graham Gano’s 51-yard field goal with 4:59 remaining gave the Giants a sliver of hope at 17-9, but they needed to get the ball back for that chance to remain. Tagovailoa completed a 16-yard pass to Devonte Parker over James Bradberry on third-and-6 from the Miami 29 with 4:08 left and then completed a 17-yard pass to Mike Gesicki on third-and-4 from the 49 with 3:14 remaining on a drive that resulted in a 48-yard field goal by Jason Sanders with 1:11 left that sealed the win for the Dolphins.