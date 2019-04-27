Giants' draft picks on Day 3

JULIAN LOVE, 4th round (108th overall)

CB, Notre Dame

5-11, 193

A three-year starter at Notre Dame with a nose for the ball; he set the school record of pass break-ups with 44 … A smart, aware defender who makes up for a lack of elite speed with football intelligence and instinct … Has the toughness and skill set to play inside in nickel defenses … A strong tackler who can make hits going toward the line of scrimmage.

RYAN CONNELLY, 5th round (143)

LB, Wisconsin

6-3, 237

The cousin of the Islanders captain Anders Lee … A high school QB who walked-on at Wisconsin and wound up starting 26 games for the Badgers at inside linebacker … Recorded 177 tackles in 26 games over his last two seasons, 21 TFLs … Has experience playing special teams … Missed end of his senior year with surgery for a sports hernia.

DARIUS SLAYTON, 5th round (171)

WR, Auburn

6-2, 190

Good skills and size but has some rawness to his craft that can be sanded down by a strong veteran receiver room … Ran an impressive 4.39 40 at the Combine; was a Georgia state champ in the 100- and 200-meter dashes in high school … Caught three passes all for TDs in his final college game, a bowl win over Purdue.

COREY BALLENTINE, 6th round (180)

CB, Washburn

5-11, 196

Barely recruited out of high school and wound up at Division II Washburn where he eventually won the Cliff Harris Award as the best small school defender in the country … Can play inside or outside and also return kickoffs … Started in the Senior Bowl after a strong week of practices showing he could play with those from top programs.

GEORGE ASAFO-ADJEI, 7th round (232)

T, Kentucky

6-5, 315

Two-year starter for the Wildcats at right tackle, played guard early in his career … Good fundamentals and technique … College teammates call him “Big George” … Team captain in 2018 … Originally born in the Bronx but moved to Ohio at age of 8.

CHRIS SLAYTON, 7th round (245)

DT, Syracuse

6-4, 307

Honorable mention All-ACC in 2018, starting 13 games and making 24 tackles, eight for loss, 3.5 sacks, and one forced fumble … Big and strong, did 28 bench reps at the Combine … Ended his career ninth all-time in TFLs for Syracuse with 32.5.