Giants could still draft a wide receiver with their first pick

When this offseason began – which is to say the moment the regular season ended with six wins and no postseason berth – the Giants already knew what task would top their to-do list for the next few months. They needed to find a way to become more efficient, more dangerous, more successful at scoring points.

They needed playmakers.

So in free agency they went out and got a few. They signed wide receivers Kenny Golladay and John Ross and added tight end Kyle Rudolph, all in an effort to give Daniel Jones the broadest and most dynamic armory of choices possible. With those new players teaming up with returners such as Sterling Shepard, Evan Engram, and an expected-to-be-healthy Saquon Barkley, the Giants have themselves a pretty good slate of skill players on offense.

But those signings did something more than just satisfy the most glaring need for the team. When co-owner John Mara was extoling the reasons why the Giants signed Golladay last month, calling him a "vital piece" of their long-term plans, he also noted the impact he and the rest of the newly-inked targets would have on the second phase of the roster-building season.

"It also takes pressure off of us going into the draft," Mara said. "We don’t have to take a receiver in Round 1 or Round 2. We can sit there and just take the best player available when it comes to our spot. I think that’s another reason why it was so important to us."

Yes, signing Golladay means the Giants don’t have to draft a receiver.

It does not, however, mean that they won’t.

The group that could be available to them with the 11th overall pick could very well include Alabama’s Devonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle. If enough quarterbacks are taken in the top 10, perhaps even Ja’Marr Chase and tight end Kyle Pitts will be within reach. If they go another direction at 11 – say, edge rusher, or even trade back – Rondale Moore and Kadarius Toney could come into play for them late in the first or early in the second round.

The point is that there is no one on the current roster, no move already made this offseason, that will preclude the Giants from selecting another offensive playmaker.

"You’re always looking to upgrade," Giants general manager Dave Gettleman said. "It’s about value and how you’re building your team, what you’re looking to do. You can never have too many good players at one position."

Are Smith and Waddle good players?

"You evaluate the film and the college film suggests that they’re very good players," Gettleman said.

They’d be seemingly good fits for the Giants as well. Smith, the Heisman Trophy winner, has already fit into the local sports landscape. He popped up at a Knicks game at Madison Square Garden earlier this week wearing a Yankees cap. Will he be donning a Giants cap on Thursday?

Waddle would give the Giants more blazing speed than Smith, who is a more polished route runner.

"When you start with the wideouts of who would fit better there, it's splitting hairs," NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said. "I think Devonta Smith would give you that pure route runner that's going to be able to uncover and win on third downs and be kind of Daniel Jones' best friend. But I love Waddle … I don't think there's a bad decision to be made."

If the Giants do select a receiver on Thursday it would be the fifth straight year they went with an offensive player with their first pick, a trend that predates Gettleman and began with Engram in 2017. It would also bring Gettleman’s current plans to rebuild the Giants — the ones that began in earnest with the selection of Daniel Jones in 2019 — full circle.

"I’ve always believed that when you draft the guy that you feel is going to be your franchise quarterback, first thing you’ve got to do is get people around him to keep him upright and then you’ve got to get him playmakers," Gettleman said.

So he drafted Jones. Then, last year, left tackle Andrew Thomas. This year?

Let’s just say that finding explosive offensive players has not been entirely crossed off that to-do list just yet.