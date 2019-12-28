Giants-Eagles gameday preview

VITALS

Line: Eagles by 3.5; 44 1/2

TV: Ch. 5 (Thom Brennaman, Chris Spielman)

Radio:WFAN-660 AM (Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Howard Cross); Sirius 111; XM 386

INJURY UPDATE

Giants: OUT: Mike Remmers (concussion), TE Rhett Ellison (concussion), TE Scott Simonson (concussion); QUESTIONABLE: LB Alec Ogletree (back), CB Corey Ballentine (back), CB Sam Beal (shoulder).

Eagles: OUT: TE Zach Ertz (ribs, back), WR Nelson Agholor (knee); QUESTIONABLE: T Lane Johnson (ankle), CB Jalen Mills (ankle).

FEATURE MATCHUP

Leonard Williams will face the Eagles for the third time this season. He played against them once for the Jets and this will be his second meeting since he was traded to the Giants on Oct. 29. In his first two games against them this year Williams has six tackles, one tackle for a loss, one batted pass, but no quarterback hits.

There are three other players who have faced an opponent three times this season: TE Nick Vannett played the Bengals once with Seattle and twice with Pittsburgh. DT Zach Sieler also faced the Bengals three times, twice with the Ravens and once with the Dolphins (with just six total games played this year). And CB Ryan Lewis, who started the season with Indianapolis, faced the Jets once with Philadelphia and twice with Miami.

QUOTABLE

“First time, right?” Will Hernandez when told that the Cowboys and their fans will be rooting for the Giants to win. To win the NFC East and make the playoffs Dallas needs a victory over Washington and for the Giants to beat the Eagles.

INTANGIBLES

If the Giants beat the Eagles, they almost certainly will claim the number five spot in April’s draft (though there are some slim-chance scenarios in which they could climb all the way to the eighth selection). The silver lining of losing to the Eagles will be a slightly better draft position heading into the offseason, but even that depends on two other key games besides the Giants’ own contest: The Redskins against the Cowboys and the Lions against the Packers. The Giants still have a chance at the No. 2 overall pick if they lose while the Redskins and Lions both win. They’ll be No. 3 if they lose, the Redskins lose, and the Lions win. They get No. 4 if all three teams lose.

KEY NUMBERS

4:Touchdown passes needed by Daniel Jones to tie the NFL record for most ever by a rookie at 27 set by Baker Mayfield last year. The only other rookies who have thrown more touchdown passes than the 23 Jones already has (through just 11 starts) are Russell Wilson (26 in 2012) and Peyton Manning (26 in 1998).