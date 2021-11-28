Giants' defense comes up big in win over Eagles

The offense is still an issue, but the Giants’ defense showed it can win a game.

That side of the ball created four takeaways and forced a turnover on downs in the final minute to secure a 13-7 victory over the Eagles at MetLife Stadium.

The change in offensive play-caller from Jason Garrett to Freddie Kitchens did little to free up the Giants’ supposed playmakers. Saquon Barkley ran for 40 yards — 32 of them on one carry — and Kenny Golladay was targeted seven times, catching three of those passes for 50 yards.

The only Giants touchdown was a 1-yard pass to recent practice-squad tight end Chris Myarick in the third quarter, which gave the Giants a 10-0 lead. The Eagles closed to 10-7 on the first play of the fourth quarter thanks to Boston Scott’s 1-yard touchdown run.

The Giants’ most important possession of the game began at their own 9 with 10:16 remaining. It resulted in a 39-yard field goal that made the score 13-7 — it was flirting with a touchdown before a false start penalty against guard Matt Skura on third-and-2 from the 16 — but it also drained 7:22 off the clock.

That gave the Eagles the ball with 2:46 left at the 30 after the kickoff return. A defense that had already forced three turnovers on interceptions (and a fourth on downs) came up big for the Giants. Dexter Lawrence knocked the ball out of Scott’s arms on a run, popping it into the air and into the arms of safety Julian Love.

The Eagles still had a chance, though, after a three-and-out by the Giants and a uninspiring punt gave them the ball at the 41 with 1:11 left. They drove to the 27 and spiked the ball to stop the clock with 37 seconds left. Jalen Hurts then threw an incompletion to the sideline that was broken up by Steven Parker, a pass over the middle that was nearly intercepted by Xavier McKinney, and on fourth down, a pass to the goal line that went through the hands of Jalen Reagor with 15 seconds left.