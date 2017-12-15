Giants vs. Eagles preview

At the time it was a shocking loss. Jake Elliott kicked two field goals in the final 51 seconds, including a 61-yarder as time expired, to give the Eagles a 27-24 win over the Giants Sept. 24 and make them the first team since 1994 to lose on game-tying and game-winning field goals so late in the fourth quarter.

But looking back, that moment also was a hinge for both teams. While they were so evenly matched during the Week 3 meeting, they followed decidedly different trajectories afterward. The Eagles won nine straight, won the NFC East, and could secure homefield advantage through the playoffs on Sunday. The Giants? They lost and lost, fired their coach and general manager, and already are looking toward the 2018 season.

“It’s definitely two different paths since then,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said, channeling Robert Frost as best he could.

Those paths converge once again on Sunday as the Eagles visit MetLife Stadium to play the Giants. For the occasion, the Giants reflected on what the early-season loss meant.

Some took away a positive.

“They’re at the top of the NFC as a whole, so for it to go down to a 61-yard field goal, it shows that we can compete with them, we can compete with the best,” Giants running back Orleans Darkwa said.

Others recognized the lost opportunity.

“That would have been a good one to have,” Eli Manning said.

Had the Giants won that day at Lincoln Financial Field, there is no guarantee they’d be in first place and the Eagles in last. But man, it’s hard to think it wouldn’t have made some difference in the Giants’ season.

“That just goes to show what’s happened to us this year with some of the losses we’ve had,” linebacker Devon Kennard said. “I feel like that game when I think back, that one hurt. And it’ll be nice to pay them back this week.”