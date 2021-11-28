The Giants defeated the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles, 13-7, in a Week 12 NFL game on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at MetLife Stadium.

Darius Slayton #86 of the New York Giants runs with the pass after making a catch against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife on Sunday, Nov 28, 2021in East Rutherford, New Jersey

Xavier McKinney #29 of the New York Giants intercepts a pass from Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife on Sunday, Nov 28, 2021in East Rutherford, New Jersey

Jalen Reagor #18 of the Philadelphia Eagles is unable to catch a pass in the end zone on the final play of the game against Aaron Robinson #33 of the New York Giants at MetLife on Sunday, Nov 28, 2021in East Rutherford, New Jersey

Chris Myarick #41 of the New York Giants celebrates his third quarter touchdown with Evan Engram #88 against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife on Sunday, Nov 28, 2021in East Rutherford, New Jersey

Chris Myarick #41 of the New York Giants celebrates his third quarter touchdown with Saquon Barkley #26 against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife on Sunday, Nov 28, 2021in East Rutherford, New Jersey

Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants throws a pass during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Azeez Ojulari #51 of the New York Giants pressures Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles into throwing an interception on the final play of the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

John Ross #12 of the New York Giants runs the ball after a recption during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Darnay Holmes of the Giants intercepts a pass late in the first quarter intended for Quez Watkins of the Eagles at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Tae Crowder #48 of the New York Giants runs the ball after his interception on the final play of the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Darnay Holmes #30 of the New York Giants intercepts a pass late in the first quarter intended for Quez Watkins #16 of the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Freddie Kitchens of the New York Giants looks on from the sidelines in the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants throws a pass during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants runs the ball during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants runs the ball for a first down during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants runs the ball during the second quarter against Anthony Harris #28 of the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Former New York Giant Michael Strahan is presented a framed jersey from former coach Tom Coughlin and player Jessie Armstead during his number retirement ceremony at halftime of a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Former New York Giant Michael Strahan speaks during his jersey retirement ceremony during halftime of a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Austin Johnson #98 of the New York Giants rushes Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.

Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants hands the ball off to Saquon Barkley #26 against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.

Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks to pass the ball against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.

Pharaoh Cooper #83 returns a kick off against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.

Julian Love #20 of the New York Giants stops Miles Sanders #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.

Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants scrambles against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.

Reggie Ragland #55 of the New York Giants reacts against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.

Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants looks to pass th eball against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.

Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants passes the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.

Leonard Williams #99 of the New York Giants rushes Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.

Darnay Holmes #30 of the New York Giants runs with the ball after intercepting Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.