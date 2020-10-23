Daniel Jones flopping on his face was embarrassing, but it didn’t really hurt the Giants.

Evan Engram dropping a third-down pass with just over two minutes remaining? That was a less glaring mistake, but it was the one that ruined the Giants’ night.

With a chance to climb closer to the top of the NFC East, the Giants blew an 11-point lead with 6:17 left in the game and wound up losing 22-21 to the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. It dropped the Giants to 1-6 and was their eighth straight loss to the Eagles, who improved to 2-4-1.

The game-winning drive for Philadelphia was set up when Engram dropped the rainbow pass that Jones laid out for him. They took over at the 29 after a personal foul penalty against Corey Ballentine on the punt return, hit back-to-back passes to tight end Richard Rodgers, picked up a first down at the 21 on a pass interference penalty against James Bradberry, and had first-and-goal after a defensive holding call against Logan Ryan. They were pushed back to the 18 on a facemask penalty, but Carson Wentz hit Boston Scott at the pylon with 40 seconds left to put Philadelphia ahead 22-21. They missed the two-point conversion.

The Giants, though, were unable to threaten in the final minute. Jones fumbled on a sack with 21 seconds remaining to essentially end the game.

In typical NFC East fashion, even the drive that gave the Giants a lead midway through the third quarter included an embarrassing goof worthy of the worst division in recent NFL history.

Jones took a read option through the right side of the offensive line and had nothing but open field to spring to his first rushing touchdown of the season. Instead of an 88-yard score, though, the quarterback stumbled over the 15-yard line and tumbled to the ground at the 8.

Jones and the rest of the team were able to laugh about the fourth longest run in Giants history that ended with a nose dive only after Wayne Gallman leaped into the end zone from the 1 to give the Giants a 14-10 lead four plays after the flop. That lead held into the fourth quarter when the Giants stopped the Eagles on a fourth-and-goal pass from the 3. Logan Ryan batted the ball away from Hakeem Butler to preserve their advantage.

It was just another glimpse of the kind of football that the lowly NFC East has been producing this season, and the first half lived up to all of the disdain that has been heaped upon the division this week. The teams combined for three turnovers in the second quarter but neither was able to score points off the opportunities. The Giants headed into the locker room trailing 10-7 but buoyed by one final Philly gaffe of the half. Dion Lewis fumbled with 43 seconds left to give the Eagles a chance to extend their lead and they drive to 11 with 28 seconds left. After three incomplete passes, the Eagles attempted an easy 29-yard field goal but Jake Elliott yanked the kick left of the uprights for a miss.

The Eagles opened the game with a long 11-play touchdown drive to go up 7-0 on Wentz’s 1-yard run. Later in the quarter the Giants answered with a 39-yard touchdown pass from Jones to Golden Tate to tie the score. After Jabrill Peppers returned a punt to the 39 to give the Giants a short field, Jones threw the first down pass to Tate who wrestled the ball away from Cre’Von LeBlanc at the 10 and cruised into the end zone.

After the Eagles went ahead 10-7 on a 31-yard field goal by Elliott early in the second quarter, Jones tried to hit Evan Engram on a quick slant but the fastball pass bounced off the tight end’s hands and was picked off by Jalen Mills. It was the seventh interception of the season for Jones. Wentz, though, has even more than Jones and ended the opportunity off the Giants turnover with his 10th, chucking a wild pass into the end zone that James Bradberry was able to haul in.

Notes & quotes: Sterling Shepard, who had been on injured reserve since he suffered a turf toe injury in Week 2, was added to the 53-man roster prior to the game and in uniform for the contest. The receiver, who is the longest-tenured Giants player, caught the first pass of his return early in the second quarter and added a 29-yard catch later in the period … The Giants had a golden opportunity for a first down on their first punt when, during the confusion on a quick change, the Eagles did not cover gunner Corey Ballentine. Punter Riley Dixon, who threw a would-be touchdown overturned by a penalty two weeks ago, tried to signal Ballentine but the gunner just ran down the field to cover the punt … CB Darney Holmes (neck) was inactive. He had been listed as questionable coming into the game … While the Giants were in Philadelphia, three players who were with the team but cut after training camp went through workouts back in East Rutherford: WR Corey Coleman, defensive back Monte Hartage and TE Rysen John. Coleman, a veteran, could add depth at the position and also contribute on special teams as a returner.