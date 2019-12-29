The Giants’ 2019 season ended with a 34-17 loss to the Eagles at MetLife Stadium on Sunday evening. It was the most inconsequential part of their day (although the Eagles clinched the NFC East and a home playoff game with the victory).

That’s because the Giants’ 2020 season began just as soon as they left the field through the tunnel, the players and coaches jogging through the rain and into the fog of uncertainty as the organization begins the process of sorting through the rubble of a 4-12 campaign that brought both stomach-churning losses and glimpses of promise.

When they next take the field, the Giants may barely be recognizable.

First of all, their next contest at MetLIfe almost certainly will be their first ever without Eli Manning in uniform for the team. His contract is officially up and his 16-year tenure with the team likely ended Sunday without him taking a snap.

Then there could be a new head coach to replace Pat Shurmur, whose two seasons on the job brought little off-field controversy but even less on-field success. General manager Dave Gettleman? The Giants could decide that his dismantling of the roster was too large of a step backward, that the rebuild should have been further advanced by now.

There were only two men who should have walked out of the stadium on Sunday feeling secure that they’ll return: Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley. For the rest of them, in uniform or otherwise, the hours, days and months ahead will be tenuous times.

The Giants – and at this point “the Giants” means co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch – will begin meeting to digest what they have seen in the past four months… and the past two years. They’ll try to chart a course for the future of the organization. On some decisions they will concur, on others they will have to iron out their ideas and wrangle through their preferences.

Eventually, they’ll settle on a blueprint for the next phase of Giants football.

And hope that whatever they come up with is better than the one that just ended.