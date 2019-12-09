The Giants played the Eagles in a Week 14 Monday Night Football game on Dec. 9, 2019, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

The Giants' Eli Manning runs onto the field before an NFL game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz passes during the first half of an NFL game against the Giants, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia.

The Giants' Markus Golden celebrates after sacking Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz during the first half of an NFL game, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles' Jay Ajayi is tackled by the Giants' Dalvin Tomlinson, Janoris Jenkins, Corey Ballentine and Michael Thomas during the first half of an NFL game, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia.

The Giants' Eli Manning plays during the first half of an NFL game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles' Miles Sanders is tackled by the Giants' Janoris Jenkins during the first half of an NFL game, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia.

The Giants' Markus Golden and Alec Ogletree celebrate after Golden sacked Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz during the first half of an NFL game, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia.

The Giants' Darius Slayton scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia.

The Giants' Eli Manning, right, hands off to Saquon Barkley during the first half of an NFL game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia.

The Giants' Saquon Barkley is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles' Ronald Darby during the first half of an NFL game, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia.

The Giants' Eli Manning warms up before an NFL game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia.

The Giants' Saquon Barkley tries to slip past Philadelphia Eagles' Nate Gerry during the first half of an NFL game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia.

The Giants' Eli Manning passes during the first half against the Eagles on Monday in Philadelphia.

The Giants' Saquon Barkley leaps over Philadelphia Eagles' Daeshon Hall during the first half of an NFL game, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia.

The Giants' Darius Slayton, left, runs past Philadelphia Eagles' Ronald Darby to score a touchdown during the first half of an NFL game, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles' Lane Johnson is carted off the field after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Giants, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia.

The Giants' Darius Slayton runs to score a touchdown during the first half of an NFL game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia.

The Giants' Saquon Barkley rushes during the first half of an NFL game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia.

The Giants' Darius Slayton stiff-arms Philadelphia Eagles' Ronald Darby to score a touchdown during the first half of an NFL game, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia.

The Giants' Eli Manning looks on from the sidelines during the first half of an NFL game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz plays during the first half of an NFL game against the Giants, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia.

The Giants' Darius Slayton, left, and Saquon Barkley celebrate after Slayton scored a touchdown during the first half of an NFL game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia.

The Giants' Darius Slayton reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles' Alshon Jeffery is driven off the field after an injury during the first half of an NFL game against the Giants, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz plays during the first half of an NFL game against the Giants, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia.