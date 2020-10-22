TODAY'S PAPER
The Giants played the Philadelphia Eagles in a Week 7 Thursday Night Football game on Oct. 22, 2020, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA- OCTOBER 22: Carson Wentz #11 of
Credit: Getty Images/Mitchell Leff

Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles scores a touchdown against Jabrill Peppers #21 of the New York Giants during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on October 22, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Philadelphia Eagles' Boston Scott, right, tries to slip
Credit: AP/Derik Hamilton

Philadelphia Eagles' Boston Scott, right, tries to slip past New York Giants' Devante Downs during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz passes during the first
Credit: AP/Derik Hamilton

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Philadelphia.

New York Giants' Jabrill Peppers reacts after a
Credit: AP/Chris Szagola

New York Giants' Jabrill Peppers reacts after a tackle during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz scrambles during the first
Credit: AP/Derik Hamilton

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz scrambles during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz (11) scores a touchdown
Credit: AP/Derik Hamilton

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz (11) scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Philadelphia.

New York Giants' Golden Tate reacts after scoring
Credit: AP/Chris Szagola

New York Giants' Golden Tate reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz passes during the first
Credit: AP/Chris Szagola

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Philadelphia.

New York Giants' Golden Tate, right, breaks free
Credit: AP/Derik Hamilton

New York Giants' Golden Tate, right, breaks free of Philadelphia Eagles' Cre'Von LeBlanc to score a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Philadelphia.

New York Giants' Daniel Jones passes for a
Credit: AP/Chris Szagola

New York Giants' Daniel Jones passes for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Philadelphia.

New York Giants' Daniel Jones plays during the
Credit: AP/Derik Hamilton

New York Giants' Daniel Jones plays during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles' Corey Clement (30) tries to get
Credit: AP/Chris Szagola

Philadelphia Eagles' Corey Clement (30) tries to get past New York Giants' David Mayo (55) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Philadelphia.

