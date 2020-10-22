The Giants played the Philadelphia Eagles in a Week 7 Thursday Night Football game on Oct. 22, 2020, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles scores a touchdown against Jabrill Peppers #21 of the New York Giants during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on October 22, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Philadelphia Eagles' Boston Scott, right, tries to slip past New York Giants' Devante Downs during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Philadelphia.

New York Giants' Jabrill Peppers reacts after a tackle during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz scrambles during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz (11) scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Philadelphia.

New York Giants' Golden Tate reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Philadelphia.

New York Giants' Golden Tate, right, breaks free of Philadelphia Eagles' Cre'Von LeBlanc to score a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Philadelphia.

New York Giants' Daniel Jones passes for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Philadelphia.

New York Giants' Daniel Jones plays during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Philadelphia.