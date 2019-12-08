Giants-Eagles preview

GIANTS (2-10)

AT EAGLES (5-7)

LINCOLN FINANCIAL FIELD, 8:15 p.m.

VITALS

Line: Eagles by 9 1/2; O/U: 49 1/2

TV: ESPN, Ch. 7 (Joe Tessitore, Booger McFarland)

Radio: WFAN-660, 101.9 (Bob Papa, Carl Banks); Sirius 88, XM 226

KEY INJURIES

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Giants: QB Daniel Jones (ankle), TE Evan Engram (foot), TE Rhett Ellison (concussion), CB Corey Ballentine (concussion), S Jabrill Peppers (back/IR), LB Chris Peace (knee/IR) are OUT.

Eagles: LB Kamu Grugier-Hill (concussion) is OUT;: WR Nelson Agholor (knee), DE Derek Barnett (ankle), RB Jordan Howard (shoulder) are QUESTIONABLE.

FEATURE MATCHUP

Saquon Barkley said Eagles DT Fletcher Cox is “easily one of my favorite players in the league to watch.” But to play against? That’s a different story. “I remember there was a run where I broke out to the outside [against the Eagles last year] and it ended up being a penalty, but I got like a 10-yard run on it and it felt like a DB was chasing me and I looked up and it was 91,” Barkley said. “He’s a heck of a player, they’re a heck of a defense over there, so we’ve just got to continue to work and try to execute better than them on Monday night.”

QUOTABLE

“Here’s a guy that knows what he’s doing, knows our offense, and if we have one ankle injury, he’s in there.” — Pat Shurmur, talking about Eli Manning after naming Daniel Jones the starter on Sept. 18, 2019

INTANGIBLES

The Giants have lost nine of their last 10 games against the Eagles, haven’t beaten them since 2016, and haven’t won at Lincoln Financial Field since 20-13. “Sheesh,” Barkley said when made aware of those lopsided recent results. “Well yeah, if you put it that way, it probably would mean a lot just to go out there and get a win.”

NUMBER, PLEASE

5,839: Days since a Giants starting quarterback missed a start due to an injury. That was Kerry Collins who did not play in the Dec. 14, 2003, game because of — of all things — a sprained ankle. Jesse Palmer started in a 45-7 loss to the Saints.