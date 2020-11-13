Reflecting on the Giants’ eight-game losing streak against the Eagles, offensive coordinator Jason Garrett pointed out that "many of the players and coaches weren’t involved in that, the success or the adversity."

He’s right.

There is only one player on the Giants’ roster – Sterling Shepard – who was on the team the last time the Giants beat the Eagles. That was on Nov. 6, 2016, a 28-23 victory.

Shepard, then a rookie receiver, had three catches for a team-high 50 yards and a touchdown in the game. But what about the rest of some key Giants coaches, players and executives who will try to reverse that trend on Sunday? Where were they the last time the Giants beat the Eagles?

Here’s how many of them spent that weekend four years ago:

Head coach Joe Judge: He was the special teams coordinator for the Patriots, but his team was on a bye that weekend. If he was back home visiting the Philadelphia suburbs, the game was probably on in the background.

Offensive coordinator Jason Garrett: His Cowboys beat the Browns, 35-10, their seventh straight win in a streak that would reach 11. Rookie QB Dak Prescott threw three TDs for the eventual NFC East champs.

Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham: He was there! Graham was in his first year as the Giants’ defensive line coach. Two of his guys, JPP and Damon Harrison, each had five tackles.

Quarterback Daniel Jones: With him as a redshirt freshman starter, Duke had just lost to Virginia Tech the day before, 24-21. Jones, though, ran for a team-high 99 yards including two rushing touchdowns.

Left tackle Andrew Thomas: His Pace Academy High School team in Atlanta dominated Towers, 27-6, on the Friday night before the Giants beat the Eagles. The game actually ended in the second quarter after a fight broke out between the teams.

General manager Dave Gettleman: He was still general manager of the Panthers, who beat the Rams at the Los Angeles Coliseum that day, 13-10. Current Giants kicker Graham Gano booted the deciding field goal in the fourth quarter.

Tight end Evan Engram: A senior at Ole Miss, Engram had caught four passes for a team-high 75 yards and a touchdown in a 37-27 win over Georgia Southern.

Safety Jabrill Peppers: Showing the versatility that would make him a Heisman finalist, Peppers had two offensive carries for 19 yards, a kickoff return, and posted six tackles including two for a loss on defense in a 59-3 rout of Maryland the day before.

Defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson: He had six tackles including a sack as the Alabama defense shut out LSU the previous night, 10-0, to keep the Crimson Tide ranked No. 1 in the country. The defense also held Leonard Fournette to 35 rushing yards on 17 carries. Jalen Hurts, the Eagles’ backup QB now, was the quarterback for Alabama.

Guard Kevin Zeitler: The starting guard for the Bengals had a bye that weekend as well, but his team played the Giants the following weekend (and lost to them at MetLife Stadium, 21-20).