NFL Week 7 TNF pick: Giants can cover and even beat Eagles

Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles throws against the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on October 18, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Credit: Getty Images/Mitchell Leff

GIANTS (1-5) AT PHILADELPHIA (1-4-1)

TV: NFL, Ch. 5, 8:20 p.m.

Line: Philadelphia by 4.5; O/U: 44

Whenever the Giants play the Eagles, it always reminds me of a fun scene in "Silver Linings Playbook" in which Robert De Niro's character blames Jennifer Lawrence's character for jinxing the Eagles. Even more so now because this meeting has one big silver lining.

This may be a battle of one-win teams, but unless the Eagles have another tie, Thursday night's winner will have two wins and be right in the thick of the NFC East race (Dallas is in first with a 2-4 record).

The Eagles lead the all-time series with the Giants, 87-85-2, and have won seven in a row and 11 of 12. Five of those last seven have been one-score games, though, and these NFC East rivalries always seem to come down to the wire. I expect another close game between two desperate teams.

The Eagles' injury report reads like a supermarket receipt and the loss of tight end Zach Ertz and running back Miles Sanders helps the Giants defense. The Giants are hopeful Sterling Shepard, out the last four weeks, can return and give Daniel Jones one of his best weapons.

Listen, this is one of those games in which you can't feel confident backing either team. The Giants (3-3 ATS) just got their first victory but they didn't even cover as 2.5-point favorites! The Eagles are 2-4 ATS, and Carson Wentz has been under constant pressure all season. If the Giants can get to him, they'll have a shot to cover. And maybe even win, going from 0-5 to 2-5 in a matter of five days.

Talk about silver linings.

The pick: Giants

STAFF PICKS

Bob Glauber: Giants

Al Iannazzone: Eagles

Tom Rock: Giants

