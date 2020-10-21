TODAY'S PAPER
Giants vs. Eagles Week 6 Thursday Night Football preview: Everything you need to know for gameday

The Giants will have to be prepared for Philadephia's  Jalen Hurts to come into the game for a gadget play or two. Credit: Getty Images/Mitchell Leff

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Print

GIANTS (1-5) at EAGLES (1-4-1), Thursday 8:20 p.m., Lincoln Financial Field

VITALS

Line: Eagles by 4 1/2; O/U: 45

TV: Ch. 5, NFL Network, Amazon (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman).

Radio: WFAN-660, 101.9FM (Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Howard Cross); Westwood One (Ian Eagle, Ross Tucker) Sirius 81; XM 226.  

INJURY UPDATE

Giants: WR C.J. Board (concussion), DB Adrian Colbert (shoulder), LB Tae Crowder (hamstring/IR), out; CB Darnay Holmes (neck), questionable.

Eagles: Jack Driscoll (ankle), TE Zach Ertz (ankle), DT Malik Jackson (quad), RB Miles Sanders (knee), WR Alshon Jeffery (foot), S K’Von Wallace (shoulder), out.  

FEATURE MATCHUP

The newest wrinkle to the Eagles’ offense is rookie QB Jalen Hurts, who they bring in from time to time to deliver a change of pace to opposing defenses. "I think of him like a Taysom Hill-type," safety Logan Ryan said, comparing him to the Saints’ weapon. "He gives some variety to their packages. We know he can throw the ball well. We know he can run it. He’s just another little thing that we have to prepare for." So far this season Hurts has had seven carries, one catch, and one pass for a completion. He’s been on the field for 19 offensive snaps, but last Sunday against the Ravens he saw his most action with seven plays. "A lot of times they like to sneak him on the field late and kind of try and see if you can make your defensive call," Joe Judge said. "Our players need to be tied in not just to what personnel group is on the field, but specifically who’s in that personnel group."

QUOTABLE

"They don’t do a ton, but what they do they do very, very well."

– Judge on the simplicity of the Eagles’ "rush, crush, chase" defensive mentality.

INTANGIBLES

Daniel Jones has three TD passes this season. Last year he had four games in which he produced more scores than that. But Judge said he isn’t worried. "Whatever the defense presents us with and the opportunity arises, Daniel’s job really is to facilitate the other players by getting them the ball when they’re open," he said. "We’re not a stats-driven organization. There is only one thing that matters. There are a couple of key, critical factors that lead into having success in the NFL. The other stuff is a lot of just fluff."  

NUMBER, PLEASE

5-0: Doug Pederson’s record as Eagles coach in Thursday night games, including two wins against the Giants.

