No playoffs, but Giants developed into a team by year's end

If the Giants had scored a point this season for each time they used the phrase "16 opportunities" on Monday to lament the fate of their 2020 campaign, the one that ended with just six victories but was only officially terminated by the Eagles’ apparent indifference to beating Washington on Sunday night, they’d probably still be playing.

One after another spoke about the missed plays, the close losses, the heartache and the misfortune that led to them cleaning out their lockers as a second-place team in need of just one more victory at any point in the past four months to win the NFC East and host a playoff game this weekend.

"It’s a tough pill to swallow," safety Jabrill Peppers said.

"There are a lot of plays that I wish I could have back and plays I wish I could have done better things on," tight end Evan Engram said.

"I feel like we left a lot of things on the table," defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson said.

All of which may have been, when it comes down to it, the biggest win of the season for the Giants. They were a team, after all, that did not set out to make the playoffs. In fact, Joe Judge, in his first year as the head coach, never even allowed the team to consider the playoffs as a destination. That the rest of the NFC East happened to be as middling as they were was just an unexpected bonus. Judge’s goal all along was to mark the season in terms of improvement and direction, and build a culture and a framework that will lead to sustained winning in the coming years.

He therefore must have loved the Greek chorus of answers his players spouted, none of them blaming the Eagles (although there was certainly a tone of that on social media Sunday night as the game was being played), all of them taking accountability. It was almost as if Judge’s message to the team in the final squad meeting of the season on Monday afternoon was echoing off the walls at the team’s facility.

The 2020 Giants will be remembered as a flawed team. As a not-quite-ready-to-compete team. As a came-up-short team. But the most important element for Judge is that they will be remembered for being a team. Through a year that began with virtual offseason meetings and ended with them watching a game on television, they came together into the kind of cohesive single-minded body that Judge said he was trying to build a year ago this week when he was hired for the job.

Asked who stood out on the team in terms of leadership and setting that tone, Engram joked that the media would not like his boring but true answer.

"Literally everybody in the locker room," he said. "We had some knockout punch games and through the adversity nobody in the locker room quit. The energy never shifted . . . This was a culture we built this year that stood in the rain, stood in the adversity, and continued to fight."

Is that enough to make sure next season does not replicate this one in terms of results? No. The Giants have plenty of decisions to make this offseason to improve both the top and the bottom of their roster. They have important calls to make on who stays and who goes, not only among the players but the front office and coaching staff. The Giants have to get better.

But the cohesiveness of their statements on Monday was an indication they have bought in on that process. And that while they were ousted from postseason consideration on Sunday night, far later in the season than any six-win team deserves to be, they gained a valuable lesson from the experience.

"Anytime you put your destiny in another man's hands, it typically doesn't bode well for you," Peppers said. "I'm not really angry at what [the Eagles] did. They don't owe us anything. We had countless opportunities to make it, and we didn’t."

They’ll have to live with that. If they learn from it, too, perhaps the season won’t be regarded as the failure its final record and final destination indicates.