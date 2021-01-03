The Eagles have handed the Giants some of their worst losses in history. It was they and Chuck Bednarik who knocked Frank Gifford cold and helped bring their halcyon days of the 1950s and early 1960s to an end. It was they and Herman Edwards who recovered the infamous fumble by Joe Pisarcik and returned it for a touchdown to beat them in 1978. It was they and DeSean Jackson who returned a Matt Dodge punt as time expired in 2010 to keep the Giants out of the playoffs.

On Sunday night they once again delivered a gut punch to the Giants. The only difference was that they weren’t even on the same field.

The Eagles lost to Washington, 20-14, in a game the Giants needed them to win in order to claim the NFC East title. Instead, the Eagles seemed to do just about everything in their power to give Washington that playoff berth and keep it away from the Giants.

It started sitting eight starters with injuries (some legitimate, some less so), but even with that handicap the Eagles hung around in the game. They even seemed poised to tie the score late in the third quarter when Marcus Epps came up with a key interception.

Instead of kicking a field goal on fourth-and-goal while down 3, though, Eagles coach Doug Pederson decided to try for a touchdown and Jalen Hurts threw an incompletion. The next time the Eagles had the ball Hurts was on the sideline and backup Nate Sudfeld was at quarterback. It was right around that point when the Giants probably realized the Eagles had no intentions of trying to win the game.

By the time the Eagles jumped offside to give Washington a first down on fourth-and-1 at the two-minute warning, there were undoubtedly TV remotes and smart phones flying all around the living rooms of Giants players and likely some papers if not furniture going airborn in Joe Judge’s office where he had gone to begin preparations for a possible playoff game against the Bucs.

The Giants, of course, could have done much more to control their own destiny and not rely on the Eagles for help. That included a game that they blew in Week 7 against the Eagles, 22-21, which added to the long list of heartbreaks from the division rival.

"We had opportunities for 16 weeks," Judge said after the Giants beat the Cowboys to set up their long night of waiting and seeing.

They will not have a 17th one. Mostly because of their own doing. Mostly because they won just six times. Mostly because they lost three straight games after leaving Seattle with an upset win and in first place on Dec. 6.

But they way they’ll almost certainly remember it – and recall it twice next season – is because of what happened in Philadelphia on Sunday night.

If the Eagles couldn’t beat Washington, that would have been one thing. That it appeared they wouldn’t beat Washington twisted the knife further in the rivalry between the two teams separated by about 90 miles of New Jersey Turnpike.