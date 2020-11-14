TODAY'S PAPER
Giants vs. Eagles Week 10 preview: Everything you need to know for gameday

Jerick McKinnon of the 49ers makes a diving

Jerick McKinnon of the 49ers makes a diving catch against Isaac Yiadom of the Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 27. Credit: Getty Images/Mike Stobe

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
EAGLES (3-4-1) at GIANTS (2-7), 1 p.m., MetLife Stadium

VITALS

Line: Eagles by 4; O/U 44.5

TV: Ch. 5 (Kevin Kugler, Chris Spielman)

Radio: WFAN-660 AM (Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Howard Cross); Sirius 136; XM 230

INJURY IMPACT

GIANTS

OUT: RB Devonta Freeman (ankle/hamstring/IR); QUESTIONABLE: WR Golden Tate (knee), CB Isaac Yiadom (calf).

EAGLES

OUT: CB Craig James (shoulder).

FEATURED MATCHUP

Isaac Yiadom was already what Giants secondary coach Jerome Henderson called "the path of least resistance" against Washington when, according to Pro Football Focus, the cornerback allowed a perfect passer rating of 158.3 on throws to his coverage. Now Yiadom is dealing with a calf injury and if he can’t play the Giants will have to use a fourth different starter at the position opposite James Bradberry. Whoever plays there will likely draw Eagles WR Travis Fulgham.

QUOTABLE

"I think I’m the opposite of genius."

–Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham downplaying the kudos he has received for the plays he installed late last week that helped beat Washington.

INTANGIBLES

Between flea flickers, wide-receiver passes and end-arounds, the Giants run quite a number of gimmicky plays on offense. Not all of them work, but that’s not always the point. "You hope they’ll have a residual effect, that teams have to prepare for those kinds of plays," offensive coordinator Jason Garrett said. "I just think that’s a part of playing offensive football, your deceptives, along with the base stuff that you run in your run and pass game each week."

BY THE NUMBERS

10: Total points by which the past five Giants games have been decided. It’s the first time in Giants history five consecutive games in the same season were decided by such a small cumulative margin and the first time it’s happened to any team in the NFL since the 1987 Bears.

