Daniel Jones was no longer wearing a boot to stabilize his ankle Friday at Giants practice. Still, coach Pat Shurmur said “it’s very unlikely” that his rookie quarterback will be able to play in the team’s Monday night game in Philadelphia.

So it appears that it is a done deal that the offense on Monday will be under the leadership of Eli Manning, the team’s longtime starter who was replaced by Jones after the team started 0-2. Offensive coordinator Mike Shula said Friday that he likes what Manning, 38, has done at practice.

“He looks good. He’s had a good week,” Shula said. “He always has a good look in his eye. He’s been great for me as a coach to be around. I’ve learned a lot from him.”

Manning, the winner of two Super Bowls with the Giants, was the team’s starter for more than 14 seasons. During his 10-game benching, he mostly has disappeared from the public eye. As a reserve, he did not grant interviews nor did he join the other co-captains for the pregame coin toss.

Manning doesn’t step into an easy situation. The Giants (2-10) have lost eight straight games. Still, Shula said he isn’t worried about Manning being ready. Nor is he worried that the change will impact play-calling much.

“Very few things,” Shula said. “We might not have him running the ball like we did with Daniel on the 1-[yard line], but other than that, really nothing. Eli obviously knows our offense so well, and Daniel . . . We’ve given him probably more than we’ve given any other rookie as far as volume, putting things on his shoulders more so than other rookie quarterbacks.”

There had been some thinking that it could actually help Jones’ development to step back for a game or two, especially after so much losing. Shula isn’t buying this.

“I believe playing really is the best way to continue to learn,” he said.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Notes & quotes: Defensive coordinator James Bettcher wasted no time Friday addressing comments made earlier in the week by Janoris Jenkins. After the 31-13 loss to Green Bay on Sunday, Jenkins complained he was the only cornerback in the league who wasn’t allowed to travel and follow the opposition’s best receiver. Bettcher, speaking to the media for the first time since those comments were made, said he and Jenkins have a good relationship. “I have been places where we traveled all the time,” Bettcher said, “and I’ve been here where we’ve traveled at different times and in the course of different games and different situations. The philosophy on that is if it works for everyone, it’s a great thing to do.” . . . Receiver Golden Tate practiced fully and has been cleared from concussion protocol . . . Offensive lineman Nate Solder practiced fully . . . Tight end Evan Engram, who has missed three games because of a foot injury, was limited in practice but the team is optimistic he can play Monday night.