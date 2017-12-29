Dave Gettleman admitted to not having watched many Giants games this season, but the one he did happen to catch was a doozie.

The new general manager said that he tuned in to watch Eli Manning throw for 434 yards and three touchdowns in a loss to the Eagles in Week 15. It was Manning’s best performance of the year, and in many minds solidified the idea that he can still be a winning and successful quarterback in the NFL.

Gettleman was impressed. But he said he still needs convincing and intends to dissect every snap of Manning’s season before reaching a conclusion.

“Eli has won a lot of games and he’s a great competitor,” Gettleman said. “He and I are going to talk and if what I saw in Philadelphia was not a mirage — and I don’t believe it was — then we’ll just keep moving.”

Giants co-owner John Mara grinned when he heard Gettleman say that in the press conference.

“He used the same line in the interview,” Mara said.

It was, apparently, one of the ones that sold Gettleman to Mara.

“I think that’s fine,” Mara said. “Obviously he has to sit down to look at the tape and we’re going to hire a coach, so there is going to be a discussion going forward.”

Unlike Gettleman, Mara has been watching the season and Manning closely. He said he does not believe that the Eagles game was “a mirage.” But Mara said that does not mean Manning will be back with the Giants in 2018.

“I think he can still play, I think he can still play at a high level,” Mara said, “but at the end of the day, that’s going to be a discussion among Dave, the new head coach, and myself.”