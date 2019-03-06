TODAY'S PAPER
23° Good Evening
SEARCH
23° Good Evening
SportsFootballGiants

Giants to bring back FB Elijhaa Penny, source confirms

Elijhaa Penny #39 of the New York Giants

Elijhaa Penny #39 of the New York Giants runs the ball after a reception in the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Print

The Giants will bring back one of Saquon Barkley’s favorite and most important teammates by tendering exclusive rights free agent fullback Elijhaa Penny, a source confirmed. ESPN was first to report the decision on the player who was signed off the Cardinals’ practice squad in September.

Penny developed into an important piece in the Giants’ running game in the second half of the season.

“He’s awesome,” Saquon Barkley said of Penny in December. “He’s been a tremendous help. He was a running back in the past, so when he’s in there he sees things just like a running back and he played lights out. He plays very hard, he’s physical and he’s showed he can do a little something with the ball in his hands also too.”

Penny played in 14 games with three starts for the Giants. He was on the field for 11.9 percent of the offensive snaps in 2018 – he had seven carries for 25 yards and caught eight passes for 50 yards – and contributed on special teams as well. More importantly, he was useful in opening holes for Barkley when the NFL’s offensive rookie of the year had the ball in his hands.

“He’s been a big help for us in these last couple of games and I look to see his role expand even more and as he continues to get more comfortable and we get a feel for each other,” Barkley said. “We could have a great, great season in the run game.”

Tom

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Rangers center Mika Zibanejad skates against the Lightning Zibanejad, Rangers frustrated by one-goal losses
Jonathan Loaisiga #67 of the Yankees delivers a Loaisiga shows his stuff for Yankees
Yankees pitcher Luis Severino throws a bullpen session Lennon: Yankees hopeful Severino returns soon 
Luis Severino's ailing right shoulder is a major Severino's sub likely to come from Yankees organization
Mets' Jeff McNeil throws during a spring training McNeil could fill Mets' hole at 3B created by injuries
Islanders goaltender Christopher Gibson makes a glove save Isles recall Gibson with Lehner's status unclear