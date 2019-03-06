The Giants will bring back one of Saquon Barkley’s favorite and most important teammates by tendering exclusive rights free agent fullback Elijhaa Penny, a source confirmed. ESPN was first to report the decision on the player who was signed off the Cardinals’ practice squad in September.

Penny developed into an important piece in the Giants’ running game in the second half of the season.

“He’s awesome,” Saquon Barkley said of Penny in December. “He’s been a tremendous help. He was a running back in the past, so when he’s in there he sees things just like a running back and he played lights out. He plays very hard, he’s physical and he’s showed he can do a little something with the ball in his hands also too.”

Penny played in 14 games with three starts for the Giants. He was on the field for 11.9 percent of the offensive snaps in 2018 – he had seven carries for 25 yards and caught eight passes for 50 yards – and contributed on special teams as well. More importantly, he was useful in opening holes for Barkley when the NFL’s offensive rookie of the year had the ball in his hands.

“He’s been a big help for us in these last couple of games and I look to see his role expand even more and as he continues to get more comfortable and we get a feel for each other,” Barkley said. “We could have a great, great season in the run game.”