The New Year is already looking up for the Giants.

Of course, compared to the old one, it’s hard to not have optimism that things will get better by the time the team takes the field for its next competitive contest in early September. They almost can’t be worse.

The Giants made certain that when the ball dropped on 2017 it closed the year with an emphatic thump, sealing it up and burying it like contaminated waste, by making a series of moves in the final days and hours of the calendar. They hired new general manager Dave Gettleman on Thursday and began the process of reshaping the organization with a high-profile firing from the front office (Marc Ross), the cutting of a disappointing starter (Bobby Hart), and the benching of another first-round pick (two of them, Ereck Flowers and Eli Apple, were both inactive on Sunday and not because of injury).

Add to that an 18-10 win over Washington in the final game of the season with a haphazard lineup of mostly practice-squadders, backups, and street free agents surrounding Eli Manning and there was at least something for Giants fans to toast at midnight. Sing an extra chorus of “Auld Lang Syne,” too, since the Colts beat the Texans, 22-13, to lock the Giants into the second pick in this spring’s draft. For many observers, that was the most important development of the day.

The victory allowed the Giants to avoid their first ever winless season in division play, which began in 1933. It also avoided breaking the record for losses in a single season which was set last week in Arizona. And the 18 points gave them 246 for the season after coming perilously close to being the most futile offensive unit in franchise history (the 1979 Giants scored 237 points, which is their record low for a 16-game season).

The win was also the first for interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo in his current role.

With Gettleman watching on for the first time in his new role, the Giants wasted little time making varied impressions on their new boss. Pending free agent Orleans Darkwa was the first to do so, taking a handoff on the second snap of the game and running 75 yards for a touchdown. It was the longest run of the tear for the Giants. In fact, there had been seven previous times in which the Giants did not run for more than 75 yards as a team in the entire game. He finished with 154 rushing yards.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Safety Andrew Adams played well in place of injured Pro Bowler Landon Collins. Cornerback Ross Cockrell had his third interception in the last two games and linebacker Kelvin Sheppard had two in this game. Tight end Jerell Adams made less of a positive impact, dropping a potential touchdown pass. And rookie right tackle Adam Bisnowati was flagged for a number of holding penalties and allowed several pressures by Washington linebacker Ryan Kerrigan in his NFL debut.

Perhaps the most critical evaluation on Gettleman’s list was that of Manning. Gettleman said during the week that he wanted to make sure Manning’s stellar performance against the Eagles two games ago was not a “mirage.” In what might have been his final game in a Giants uniform, Manning completed 10 of 28 passes for 132 yards with a touchdown pass to Hunter Sharp and one awful interception on a screen pass attempt. His ragtag receivers were not helping much with seven dropped passes.

Rookie Davis Webb, active for the first time this season, did not play.

Some things, it seems, will have to wait until 2018 proper.