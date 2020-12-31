There is a chance Evan Engram will play in his 16th game of this season on Sunday. He’s dealing with an ankle injury and has been limited in practices all week, but for a player who has dealt with health issues that have kept him from having a full season on the field so far in his career, just lining up against the Cowboys would be a major accomplishment. It would probably go much further in silencing his critics than the Pro Bowl nod he received last week.

Yet the tight end suggested on Thursday that the only thing that would top playing in 16 games this season would be playing in 17 or more.

After three years of missing games and missing the playoffs, Engram now finds himself on the cusp of eradicating two of the biggest knocks on his career at once. There is still a lot that has to happen for both to be overcome. He has to be cleared to play on Sunday, for one, and the Giants have to win and then hope Philadelphia beats Washington on Sunday night for the other to come to fruition. But having never been this close to either, it’s hard not to think about the possibilities.

"It would mean a lot," Engram said of winning the NFC East and making it to the postseason. "Everything with the last three years being obviously not up to standard, and all the progress and all the work we put in this year, everything we’ve been through, it would mean a lot."

Engram, unlike many other Giants players and certainly unlike his head coach, has no problem talking about the possibility of a playoff game. That’s probably because the roster is basically divided into two halves when it comes to such matters. On one side are the players and coaches who have been brought in who have plenty such experiences participating in – and winning – games in January and February. For Logan Ryan, Blake Martinez, Dion Lewis, Cam Fleming, Graham Gano, and certainly Joe Judge, this is nothing new. The expectation throughout their career has been to be in such a position. They remain comfortably mum regarding what follows Sunday.

Then there are the have-nots. Players such as Engram, Dalvin Tomlinson, Wayne Gallman and Jabrill Peppers who have yet to reach the postseason in their careers. Throw Sterling Shepard, the longest-tenured Giant who got just a taste of the playoffs in his rookie season but has been deprived of it since, into that group.

Judge has called potential playoff games "hypotheticals" for the past few weeks. For most of that last crew mentioned, they’ve never even been close enough to conject about the postseason. Pardon them for doing so now.

There is actually a third segment of the roster. Call them the first-timers club. They are the rookies and youngest among the Giants who don’t recognize how hard it is to get even this close to the playoffs or, in the case of this franchise, how rare it has become.

"Obviously I would love to be there," rookie safety Xavier McKinney said. "We have to take care of business this Sunday in order to even have a chance to get there and even still it might not happen."

At least the entire team seems to be on the same page regarding what it will take to make the playoffs a reality. The first step in that process on Sunday will be beating the Cowboys.

"The energy is through the roof," Engram said. "We’ve approached [Wednesday and Thursday] really well. I think the work we’re putting in is really good and our attention to detail has been good too. I definitely feel like we are taking this as serious as we can."

After that, if they are successful, they can wait to see whether what they have done this season is enough to earn them a 17th game.

Notes & quotes: FB Eli Penny (illness) and WR Golden Tate (calf) did not practice on Thursday. Neither participated on Wednesday, either . . . CB Darnay Holmes (knee) was a full participant . . . Judge, who turned 39 on Thursday, was asked about his plans to celebrate his birthday and ring in the new year. "Yeah, it’s going to be a wild night, man," he said. "Break down some tape, get tomorrow’s practice finalized, try to get a little bit of sleep . . . The good news is it’s going to be 2021 for an entire year, so if I don’t get to (celebrate on Thursday night) I’ll get to catch up later on."