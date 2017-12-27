Evan Engram has played all 15 games of his rookie season so far, and on Sunday he’d like to make it a perfect 16. Bruised ribs suffered in the loss to the Cardinals may prevent that from happening, but the tight end said he wants to fight through the painful injury.

“This is our last chance, our last opportunity to fight together,” he said of his teammates. “The DNA of this locker room isn’t going to be the same (next year) so this is the last time that we get to go out there and fight together.”

Engram said X-rays on his ribs were negative and has “just some bruising and some soreness.” He said he is not limited in his movements but he was held out of practice on Wednesday.

“We’ll be smart with it all week and see where we are on Sunday,” he said.

Engram leads the Giants in receptions (64) and touchdowns (6) and is second in receiving yards (722, nine yards behind Sterling Shepard). He said he may test protective padding as the game gets closer to see how he can function with it wrapped around his torso.

“I’ll definitely try everything in the book to get out there and fight with my brothers,” he said. “We’ll definitely give all that a look.”

GOODSON TO IR

B.J. Goodson began the season playing just about every snap and recording 18 tackles in a game against the Cowboys. He’ll end it on injured reserve having played 75 percent of the snaps in just three games all season. The second-year middle linebacker has been dealing with an ankle injury since Week 7 and has missed eight games with injuries this season.

Goodson finished the season with 53 tackles (37 solo), two passes defensed, and one forced fumble.

GIANT STEPS

Besides Engram, WR Sterling Shepard (neck), WR Tavarres King (concussion) and DE Jason Pierre-Paul (finger) did not practice for the Giants. T Ereck Flowers (groin), T Bobby Hart (ankle), WR Roger Lewis (ankle) and DE Avery Moss (hip) were limited … The Giants signed WR

Marquis Bundy from their practice squad to take Goodson’s place on the 53-man roster … S Landon Collins was named winner of the 2017 George Young Good Guy Award, as voted on by the Giants’ chapter of the Professional Football Writers of America. The award, named for the late general manager of the Giants, is given annually to honor a player for his consistent and outstanding cooperation with the writers who cover the team on a daily basis.