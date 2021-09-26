What was supposed to be a festive day for the Giants honoring their past turned into bitter failure and a reminder that their present is putrid.

Younghoe Koo kicked a 40-yard field goal as time expired to give Atlanta a 17-14 win over the Giants at MetLife Stadium. It was a game in which the Giants had several opportunities to notch the win — they kicked two field goals in the first half after goal-to-go situations and dropped an interception in the end zone in the fourth quarter — but were unable to escape their own missteps. It was the second straight game the Giants lost on a last-second field goal.

Equally significant was the loss of several key players: Blake Martinez, Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton all left the game with first-half injuries.

On a day the Giants retired Eli Manning's No. 10 in halftime ceremonies, they took a 14-7 lead with 12:53 left in the fourth when Saquon Barkley crowd-surfed into the end zone for a 1-yard gain, his first touchdown since 2019. He took off from the 3 and rode atop the mass of blockers at the line of scrimmage. The Giants went for two and Daniel Jones scored it on a keeper, lowering his shoulder and running over 305-pound defensive lineman Grady Jarrett.

The Falcons responded with a 15-play drive that ended with a 1-yard touchdown of their own, but it wasn't the scoring play that doomed the Giants on that drive. They allowed a third-and-8 conversion from the Atlanta 30, Logan Ryan missed a pair of tackles and picked up a pass interference penalty in the end zone against Kyle Pitts, but perhaps most costly was the dropped interception in the end zone that Adoree’ Jackson couldn’t handle that would have gone a long way toward sealing a victory with 5:01 left. Instead Matt Ryan found Lee Smith on a play-action pass from the 1 with 4:13 remaining and the Falcons tied it at 14.