The Giants hosted the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3 of the NFL season on Sept. 26, 2021.

Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants
Credit: Mike Stobe

Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants
Credit: Mike Stobe

Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants
Credit: Mike Stobe

Logan Ryan #23 of the New York Giants
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Logan Ryan #23 of the New York Giants commits an interference penalty in the end zone during the fourth quarter against Kyle Pitts #8 of the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sep. 26, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Adoree' Jackson of the New York Giants misses
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Adoree' Jackson of the New York Giants misses a chance for an interception during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sep. 26, 2021.

Younghoe Koo #7 of the Atlanta Falcons celebrates
Credit: Mike Stobe

Younghoe Koo #7 of the Atlanta Falcons celebrates after kicking a game winning field goal as time expires in the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sept 26, 2021.

Tae Crowder #48 of the New York Giants
Credit: Mike Stobe

Tae Crowder #48 of the New York Giants reacts against the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium on Sept 26, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants
Credit: Mike Stobe

Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants throws a pass against the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium on Sept 26, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants
Credit: Mike Stobe

Sterling Shepard of the New York Giants is
Credit: Mike Stobe

Sterling Shepard of the New York Giants is tailed by Foyesade Oluokun of the Atlanta Falcons after the catch at MetLife Stadium on Sept 26, 2021.

Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants
Credit: Mike Stobe

Daniel Jones of the New York Giants hands
Credit: Mike Stobe

Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons looks
Credit: Mike Stobe

Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons looks to pass the ball against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sept 26, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Kenny Golladay #19 of the New York Giants
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Kenny Golladay #19 of the New York Giants runs a reception in the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sep. 26, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants looks for a teammate during the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sep. 26, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Kadarius Toney #89 of the New York Giants
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Kadarius Toney #89 of the New York Giants runs a reception during the second quarter against Fabian Moreau #22 of the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sep. 26, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Erik Harris #23 of the Atlanta Falcons takes
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Erik Harris #23 of the Atlanta Falcons takes down Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants in the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sep. 26, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants throws a pass during the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sep. 26, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Blake Martinez #54 of the New York Giants
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Blake Martinez #54 of the New York Giants is helped off the field during the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sep. 26, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

