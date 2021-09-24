TODAY'S PAPER
Giants vs. Falcons Week 3 preview: Everything you need to know for gameday

Daniel Jones of the Giants rushes during the

Daniel Jones of the Giants rushes during the first quarter against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on Sept. 16 in Landover, Md. Credit: Getty Images/Patrick Smith

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
FALCONS (0-2) at GIANTS (0-2), MetLife Stadium 1 p.m.

VITALS

Line: Giants by 3; O/U 47.5

TV: FOX (Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma)

Radio: WFAN-660 AM (Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Howard Cross); Sirius 229; XM 823.

KEY INJURIES

Giants: Out: LB Cam Brown (hamstring); Questionble: TE Evan Engram (calf), WR Kenny Golladay (hip), DB Nate Ebner (quad).

Falcons: Out: WR Frank Darby (calf), WR Russell Gage (ankle), CB A.J. Terrell (concussion).

QUOTABLE

"We ask our players when they’re between the stripes to compete and battle and scratch and claw. We can’t say when they come to the sidelines all of a sudden be choir boys again." – Jason Garrett, offensive coordinator, on having WR Kenny Golladay yelling at him during last week’s game

INTANGIBLES

The Giants will have to keep their eyes out for No. 84 because he could pop up anywhere. Cordarrelle Patterson lines up for the Falcons at running back, wide receiver, wherever he is needed. "The thing about this guy, you let him get going and he’s very hard to take down," Joe Judge said. "He’s very big, he’s very strong, he’s very powerful." He might be most dangerous on special teams. "He’s arguably the greatest kickoff returner of all time," Giants special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey said. "He’s got eight career kickoff returns [for touchdowns]. That’s a whole lot. When you have a guy like Cordarrelle Patterson, you have to respect him for who he is."

FANTASY PLAY

Daniel Jones, Giants QB: Jones has put up big fantasy numbers so far, thanks in large part to his legs — his 122 rushing yards are third among QBs, and his two rushing scores are tied with Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray for the NFL lead. Meanwhile, Atlanta gave up 62 rushing yards on seven carries to Eagles dual-threat QB Jalen Hurts in the season opener. —NICK KLOPSIS

NUMBER, PLEASE

80: Years since a Giants QB ran for a TD in three straight games … maybe. While Jones has a chance to do so on Sunday, it’s unclear if Hall of Famer Tuffy Leemans, listed on the roster as a running back, was playing quarterback when he scored in three straight games in 1941 because he also had multiple pass attempts in each of those contests.

Tom Rock

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

