TODAY'S PAPER
73° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
73° Good Afternoon
SportsFootballGiants

Giants fans can have their names on banners in seating areas at MetLife Stadium

A general view of MetLife Stadium following a

A general view of MetLife Stadium following a severe weather delay during the first quarter of a preseason game between the Giants and Jets in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Aug. 8, 2019. Credit: Brad Penner

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Print

There won’t be any fans at empty MetLife Stadium when the Giants begin the 2020 season there next month, but the team is offering season ticket holders a chance to have their names printed on banners that will be placed in the seating areas behind the end zones.

Season ticket holders received notification about the banners from the team on Thursday with a form to fill out to be added to the display. The deadline to appear on the banners is Aug. 11.

“Giants fans are always with us – in our hearts, our minds and our thoughts,” the letter said. “You inspire us to be better and it is a bond that cannot be broken.”

The Giants will begin the season without any fans allowed inside MetLife Stadium, per guidelines set by the state of New Jersey in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. At some point this season those rules may be revisited.

Tom Rock

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

New York Sports

Pete Alonso of the Mets reacts after striking Day off gives Mets much-needed chance to rest and reset
Nets guard Caris LeVert blocks the shot of Blowout loss to Celts keeps Nets from clinching playoff berth
Luke Voit of the Yankees rounds first base Yanks salvage split after Happ falters in opener
Chris Weidman receives instruction from trainer Ray Longo LI's Weidman knows he needs a win at UFC Fight Night
Mets starting pitcher Rick Porcello throws during the Porcello cruises as Mets beat Nationals
Liberty center Amanda Zahui B., right, blocks a Liberty, without Ionescu, lose to Lynx
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search