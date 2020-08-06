There won’t be any fans at empty MetLife Stadium when the Giants begin the 2020 season there next month, but the team is offering season ticket holders a chance to have their names printed on banners that will be placed in the seating areas behind the end zones.

Season ticket holders received notification about the banners from the team on Thursday with a form to fill out to be added to the display. The deadline to appear on the banners is Aug. 11.

“Giants fans are always with us – in our hearts, our minds and our thoughts,” the letter said. “You inspire us to be better and it is a bond that cannot be broken.”

The Giants will begin the season without any fans allowed inside MetLife Stadium, per guidelines set by the state of New Jersey in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. At some point this season those rules may be revisited.