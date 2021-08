Scenes from Giants Fan Fest at MetLife Stadium as Big Blue held a training camp practice in front of 50,000 fans on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.

New York Giants fans in the stands watch practice during Giants Training Camp and Fan Fest at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley tosses a football to fans in the stands during Giants Training Camp and Fan Fest at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley looks on during Giants Training Camp and Fan Fest at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.

New York Giants fans in the stands toss a football back to running back Saquon Barkley on the field during Giants Training Camp and Fan Fest at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley tosses a football back and forth the fans in the stands during Giants Training Camp and Fan Fest at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones throws a pass during Giants Training Camp and Fan Fest at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.

New York Giants running back Devontae Booker talks with running back Saquon Barkley during Giants Training Camp and Fan Fest at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.

New York Giants in the stands watch as players practice on the field during Giants Training Camp and Fan Fest at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones throws a pass during Giants Training Camp and Fan Fest at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.

New York Giants cornerback Julian Love practices during Giants Training Camp and Fan Fest at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.

New York Giants watch from the stands as players practice during Giants Training Camp and Fan Fest at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.

New York Giants fans look on from the stands during Giants Training Camp and Fan Fest at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.

New York Giants fans cheer in the stands during Giants Training Camp and Fan Fest at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.

New York Giants fans in the stands watch practice during Giants Training Camp and Fan Fest at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.

Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning waves to fans during Giants Training Camp and Fan Fest at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.

New York Giants fans in the stands react after tossing a football back and forth with running back Saquon Barkley on the field during Giants Training Camp and Fan Fest at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.

New York Giants fans in the stands watch players practice on the field during Giants Training Camp and Fan Fest at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.

New York Giants fans in the stands hope for autographs from players on the field during Giants Training Camp and Fan Fest at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.

A New York Giants fan in the stands holds up a sign during Giants Training Camp and Fan Fest at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.

A New York Giants fan in the stands holds up a sign during Giants Training Camp and Fan Fest at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones runs through drills during Giants Training Camp and Fan Fest at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.

A New York Giants fan in the stands holds up a sign during Giants Training Camp and Fan Fest at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones looks on during Giants Training Camp and Fan Fest at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones looks on during Giants Training Camp and Fan Fest at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley looks on during Giants Training Camp and Fan Fest at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley practices during Giants Training Camp and Fan Fest at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones throws a pass during Giants Training Camp and Fan Fest at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence waves to fans in the stands during Giants Training Camp and Fan Fest at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones practices with offensive coordinator Jason Garrett during Giants Training Camp and Fan Fest at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.

New York Giants defensive end Leonard Williams gestures to fans in the stands during Giants Training Camp and Fan Fest at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.

New York Giants fans in the stands wave to players on the field during Giants Training Camp and Fan Fest at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence gestures to fans in the stands during Giants Training Camp and Fan Fest at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.

New York Giants fan cheer in the stands during Giants Training Camp and Fan Fest at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.

New York Giants fans in the stands wave to players on the field during Giants Training Camp and Fan Fest at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence tosses a football back and forth the fans in the stands during Giants Training Camp and Fan Fest at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge walks on the field during Giants Training Camp and Fan Fest at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge gestures during Giants Training Camp and Fan Fest at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge walks on the field during Giants Training Camp and Fan Fest at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.

New York Giants fans in the stands watch players practice on the field during Giants Training Camp and Fan Fest at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge talks with safety Xavier McKinney during Giants Training Camp and Fan Fest at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.

New York Giants fans in the stands watch players practice on the field during Giants Training Camp and Fan Fest at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.

Fans cheer in the stands during Giants Training Camp and Fan Fest at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.

A fan gestures from the stands during Giants Training Camp and Fan Fest at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.

Fans cheer in the stands during Giants Training Camp and Fan Fest at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.

Giants fans look on from the stands during Giants Training Camp and Fan Fest at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.

New York Giants fans watch quarterback Daniel Jones and teammates practice during Giants Training Camp and Fan Fest at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.

New York Giants fans cheer in the stands during Giants Training Camp and Fan Fest at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.

A New York Giants fan holds a banner in the stands during Giants Training Camp and Fan Fest at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.

Giants fans watch practice from the stands during Giants Training Camp and Fan Fest at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday.

A New York Giants fan cheers in the stands during Giants Training Camp and Fan Fest at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.