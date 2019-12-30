Pat Shurmur was hired two years ago to establish a winning culture with the Giants. While he seemed at times to succeed in the culture aspect of that mandate, the winning never materialized, and the Giants fired him on Monday after a 4-12 season.

The Giants decided to not fire Gettleman on Monday, but a source indicated that they could revisit that possibility or restructure their decades-old power dynamic depending on how the head coach search plays out

Shurmur’s two-year tenure with the Giants resulted in a 9-23 record, the second-worst winning percentage ever by a Giants head coach (Bill Arnsparger went 7-28 from 1974-76). Shurmur, who spent two seasons as head coach of the Cleveland Browns from 2011-12 and was the interim head coach of the Eagles for one game in 2015, has a career record of 18-46 and has never made a playoff appearance as a head coach.

"Steve [Tisch] and I have had many extensive discussions about the state of the Giants,” co-owner John Mara said in a team statement. “This morning, we made the very difficult decision that it would be in the best interest of the franchise that we relieve Pat of his duties. The last three seasons have been extremely disappointing for the organization and our fans. Pat has been a successful and highly-respected NFL coach for 21 years and he is not solely responsible for our record. But we came to the conclusion it is best to have a fresh start with the coaching staff. We very much appreciate how much Pat has done for this franchise. He is a man of character and integrity and the team has conducted itself with pride and professionalism.

“As owners, we take full responsibility for our recent poor record. It is our goal to consistently deliver high-quality football and we will do everything in our power to see that there is a rapid and substantial turnaround.”

The firing brings a new era of upheaval for the Giants. In 2020, they will have a fourth different head coach (including interim status) in a four-year span for the first time in a history that dates to 1925.

Under Shurmur and general manager Dave Gettleman, the Giants dismantled a roster that had brought them their most recent playoff appearance in 2016. They parted ways with Pro Bowl players and steady contributors such as Odell Beckham Jr., Landon Collins, Olivier Vernon, Damon Harrison, Eli Apple and, just this month, Janoris Jenkins. The moves eliminated the dysfunction that led to the firing of Ben McAdoo late in the 2017 season, and despite never having a winning record at any point in his Giants tenure, Shurmur never seemed to lose the locker room.

Shurmur also oversaw the turnover from Eli Manning to Daniel Jones as the Giants’ starting quarterback, making the decision to insert the rookie in Week 3 this season over the 16-year veteran and two-time Super Bowl MVP. That move immediately paid off with two wins but was followed by nine straight losses that tied the franchise record for longest in-season streak without a victory.

“The last two seasons have been a continuation of what has been a very difficult and disappointing period for our franchise," Tisch said in the statement. "It is never easy to part with someone the caliber of Pat. But John and I came to the conclusion that we need a new voice in the coach’s office and made the decision to bring in new leadership.

“We understand how frustrated our fans are. They expect more from us and we expect more from ourselves. Our focus now is on developing and improving our football team so that our fans can enjoy the winning team they expect and deserve.”

Shurmur was tasked with grooming a younger generation of players brought in by Gettleman, who was hired about a month before Shurmur and made the call to hire the head coach.

The infusion of youth — Shurmur called the team “historically young” at one point in November — was a big reason for the lack of winning in 2019. Eight draft choices started at least one game for the Giants this season, the most for the team since 1970. Twelve players who had never taken an NFL snap before this season wound up starting at least one game for the Giants. Shurmur regularly said he saw improvements behind the scenes in practices, but they did not translate into games.

The most important of the young players are running back Saquon Barkley and Jones, who were selected second and sixth overall in the last two drafts. They’re expected to be the cornerstones of the franchise as it moves into the next decade.

They’ll do so with a new head coach.