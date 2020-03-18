As the reports of all the Giants free agent deals made headlines over the last few days, they came with two caveats in the fine print. One, that they would not be official until the start of the league year. Two, they were all pending a physical.

Well, the league year arrived at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, as planned, but the physicals? For the Giants, those will likely have to wait.

The NFL and NFLPA have banned players from traveling to team facilities and also banned team medical staff from traveling to visit players in response to the spread of coronavirus. They have been working on protocols for players to take physicals with a neutral physician close to where they live and have the information forwarded to the teams for approval, but the exact logistics of that process have yet to be finalized. It also seems unwise to many in the league to impinge on a health care system that is bracing for and dealing with a pandemic.

At some point the teams may execute the physicals remotely. Or they may just wait for the all clear and do them in person . . . whenever that happens. The players and their money? Some may receive signing bonuses contingent on a future physical while others, again, will wait.

In the meantime, the additions of players such as James Bradberry and Blake Martinez by the Giants — and dozens of others around the league — remain in an state of suspension between unofficially acknowledged and officially completed.

Bethea set free

The Giants did not pick up the option for a second year on Antonie Bethea’s contract by the start of the league year so the 35-year-old veteran of 16 NFL seasons will be a free agent. The Giants will save close to $3 million on the salary cap by parting ways with Bethea. They’re likely to add another veteran safety this offseason but are also hopeful that Julian Love can develop into a full-time starter for them in his second season with the team. As a rookie, Love played well late in 2019 when he started five games after Jabril Peppers was injured.