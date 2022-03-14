The Giants were unable to compete financially at the very top of the market for offensive linemen but they were able to find a starting guard on the opening day of negotiations with free agents.

Veteran guard Mark Glowinski agreed to terms with the team on a three-year deal worth up to $20 million with $11.4 million fully guaranteed, a source confirmed. NFL Network was first to report the deal which, like all agreed to on Monday, will become official at the start of the league year on Wednesday.

Glowinski spent the past four seasons with the Colts, mostly as the guard opposite All-Pro Quenton Nelson. He began his NFL career as a fourth-round draft pick of Seattle in 2015 and was claimed off waivers by the Colts late in the 2017 season. The 29-year-old has played 89 NFL games with 68 starts.

Glowinski joins a Giants offensive line that is still in the process of being rebuilt and along with left tackle Andrew Thomas becomes only the second presumed starter for the upcoming season. The Giants still have three other spots to fill either internally, through further free agent signings, or the draft.

With a tight budget for this offseason, Glowinski figures to be a rare but necessary splurge for the Giants unless they are able to unload some of their salary cap commitments to other players on the roster. That could come in the form trading cornerback James Bradberry or possibly even Saquon Barkley if the Giants can find a suitor.

Despite Glowinski’s pending arrival, it was more a day of goings than comings for the Giants. Two of their free agents agreed to terms elsewhere with former first-round draft pick Evan Engram reportedly getting a one-year deal with the Jaguars for up to $10 million and defensive lineman Austin Johnson who spent last season with the Giants joining the Chargers on a one-year deal. Special teamer Keion Crossen also cashed in with a three-year offer from the Dolphins worth a reported $10.5 million.

The departure of Engram marks yet another first-round pick by the team who departs after just five seasons or fewer in New York. The last Giants first-rounder to stay beyond the initial structure of his rookie contract was Jason Pierre-Paul.

The Giants also signed two players able to actually ink their contracts on Monday, a pair of wide receivers in C.J. Board and Robert Foster. Board, who was due to become an unrestricted free agent, spent the last two seasons with the Giants after starting his career in Jacksonville. A fractured arm ended his 2021 season but the Giants see him as a valuable special teams asset who can contribute on offense (he has 17 career catches for 183 yards in 24 games).

Foster played at Alabama when Giants coach Brian Daboll was the offensive coordinator there in 2017 and was an undrafted free agent signing by the Bills in 2018 when Daboll and new general manager Joe Schoen were there. He spent most of 2021 on the Cowboys’ practice squad and was waived by Dallas last week. Foster has played in 30 regular-season games with seven starts for Buffalo (2018-19) and Washington (2020). He has 32 career receptions for 642 yards and three touchdowns, plus two rushing attempts for 29 yards.