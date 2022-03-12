TODAY'S PAPER
Players the Giants may target in free agency

Ravens cornerback Tavon Young before an NFL game

Ravens cornerback Tavon Young before an NFL game on Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. Credit: AP/David Banks

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
FREE AGENTS

Players the Giants could target:

TAVON YOUNG, CB: Just released from the Ravens, he has a good understanding of Wink Martindale’s defensive scheme from their time together in Baltimore and would give the Giants something they haven’t had in a number of years with a true nickel CB. Another Ravens CB due to hit free agency is Anthony Averett, but he may be beyond the Giants’ means.

MO ALIE-COX, TE: The Giants need versatile TEs who can block. Alie-Cox, a former basketball player who did not play football in college but landed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent, could give them such a skillset. Other players at the position who don’t figure to be swept up in the first wave of the market include Hayden Hurst (Falcons), Ricky Seals-Jones (Washington), and Durham Smythe (Dolphins).

TRAI TURNER, G: A decorated interior lineman (5-time Pro Bowler with Panthers from 2015-19) who had a bounce-back year with the Steelers in 2021 after some injury-riddled seasons. He doesn’t play at the level he once did but he is still only 28. Recently released Bills G Jon Feliciano may be too rich for them even with all of the Buffalo connections, but the Giants could take a look at another Bills lineman in Ike Boettger when he is recovered from a torn Achilles he suffered in December.

TOP GIANTS BECOMING FREE AGENTS

TE Evan Engram, S Jabrill Peppers, LB Lorenzo Carter, G Will Hernandez, DL Austin Johnson, FB Eli Penny, WR John Ross, T Nate Solder, LS Casey Kreiter, QB Mike Glennon.

Tom Rock

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

