Players the Giants may target in free agency

FREE AGENTS

Players the Giants could target:

TAVON YOUNG, CB: Just released from the Ravens, he has a good understanding of Wink Martindale’s defensive scheme from their time together in Baltimore and would give the Giants something they haven’t had in a number of years with a true nickel CB. Another Ravens CB due to hit free agency is Anthony Averett, but he may be beyond the Giants’ means.

MO ALIE-COX, TE: The Giants need versatile TEs who can block. Alie-Cox, a former basketball player who did not play football in college but landed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent, could give them such a skillset. Other players at the position who don’t figure to be swept up in the first wave of the market include Hayden Hurst (Falcons), Ricky Seals-Jones (Washington), and Durham Smythe (Dolphins).

TRAI TURNER, G: A decorated interior lineman (5-time Pro Bowler with Panthers from 2015-19) who had a bounce-back year with the Steelers in 2021 after some injury-riddled seasons. He doesn’t play at the level he once did but he is still only 28. Recently released Bills G Jon Feliciano may be too rich for them even with all of the Buffalo connections, but the Giants could take a look at another Bills lineman in Ike Boettger when he is recovered from a torn Achilles he suffered in December.

TOP GIANTS BECOMING FREE AGENTS

TE Evan Engram, S Jabrill Peppers, LB Lorenzo Carter, G Will Hernandez, DL Austin Johnson, FB Eli Penny, WR John Ross, T Nate Solder, LS Casey Kreiter, QB Mike Glennon.