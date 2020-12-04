If Daniel Jones is unable to play in Seattle on Sunday, backup quarterback Colt McCoy could end up handing the ball quite a bit to running back Wayne Gallman.

Injured running back Saquon Barkley thinks that’s a heck of an idea.

"Wayne Train, I’m so proud of him," Barkley said earlier this week. "He’s playing amazing . . . To see those guys open up those holes and seeing the running backs run in a way that Wayne is running is honestly amazing. It’s really helped the team."

Gallman has rushed for at least one touchdown in five consecutive games. The only Giants player to do it in six-plus is Bill Paschal, who set the franchise single-season record with seven in 1944.

Gallman ran for two touchdowns in the Giants’ Nov. 15 victory vs. Philadelphia. He had one in Sunday’s win over Cincinnati and set career highs in carries (24) and yards (94).

"The guy has made steady improvement from week to week," running backs coach Burton Burns said. "What you see with him is he’s got a better understanding of how the scheme is connected with the offensive linemen, what his reads are and just overall confidence on how to run a given play. Wayne, you could see his confidence growing and being a lot more comfortable in the schemes that we’re running. That’s why he’s had some success."

Notes & quotes: Why was coach Joe Judge wearing an Ole Miss bucket hat and hoodie at his media Zoom conference on Friday? To pay off a bet with tight end Evan Engram after Mississippi beat Mississippi State on Saturday. "[Engram] would have been walking around with a cowbell all week," said Judge, who played for Mississippi and started his coaching career there.