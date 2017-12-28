Geno Smith’s time with the Giants seems to have expired.

He appeared in two games — started one — and said he got exactly what he wanted from the one-year contract he signed with the team in the offseason.

“I got a lot out of it,” he said on Thursday. “I learned a lot. I’ve grown a lot.”

What he did not do was play a lot.

“One game is not enough,” he said.

He’ll be inactive on Sunday because the Giants promoted rookie Davis Webb to the backup job. Smith said he understands that decision has nothing to do with him.

Smith said he learned a lot from watching Eli Manning and his leadership “in the midst of a storm.” He also said he thinks he can compete for a starting job with an NFL team next year. He returned from a torn ACL last season and will be hitting a quarterback-starved free agency market healthy and fresh. Ultimately, that’s what he wanted from the Giants.

“The opportunity to prove myself again,” he said of what he desired. “I think for a little bit of time I got that opportunity.”

No Webb plan

Interim coach Steve Spagnuolo insists he has no set plan to get Webb into the game on Sunday. In fact, he doesn’t even want to consider one.

“My hope is Eli Manning takes every snap on Sunday and we win the football game,” Spagnuolo said. “I’m hoping I’m not even entertaining the thought [because] we’re winning.”

Giant steps

The Giants added an injury to DE Jason Pierre-Paul’s status, listing him on their report with a finger and a back issue. Pierre-Paul did not practice on Thursday. Nor did WR Sterling Shepard (neck), TE Evan Engram (ribs) and WR Tavarres King (concussion) . . . Offensive coordinator Mike Sullivan said TE Rhett Ellison is “part of the solution” for the Giants, and he’ll have to carry a heavier load on Sunday if Engram is unable to play. “He was called upon to do some things that he hadn’t necessarily had the reps in practice with, but again, being the pro that he is he went out and did a good job,” Sullivan said of Ellison’s role last week after Engram left the game in Arizona. “We’ll have to find a way if we don’t have Evan to have somebody else filling that role.”