TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 44° Good Evening
Overcast 44° Good Evening
SportsFootballGiants

Geno Smith rips Rex Ryan after former Jets coach criticized QB

The Giants quarterback threw a touchdown pass, but fumbled twice in a 24-17 loss to the Raiders.

Giants quarterback Geno Smith stands on the sideline

Giants quarterback Geno Smith stands on the sideline during the second half against the Oakland Raiders in Oakland, Calif. on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. Photo Credit: AP / Ben Margot

By Newsday Staff
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Geno Smith made the most noise after the game.

“I did see one of my ex-coaches say he didn’t want me to be his quarterback,” Smith said of comments made by Rex Ryan. “That really upset me. I saved his job in 2013. We fought our [expletive] for him both years. For him to say that shows how much of a coward he is.”

Smith finished 21-for-34 with a touchdown pass in the Giants’ 24-17 loss to the Raiders on Sunday. He didn’t throw an interception but fumbled twice and was sacked three times.

By Newsday Staff
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Darrelle Revis of the  Chiefs looks on against the Jets Q&A: Revis isn’t a factor in return to MetLife
Shohei Ohtani of the Nippon Ham Fighters delivers Cashman: Yankees out of running for Ohtani
New York Giants quarterback Geno Smith (3) passes Giants Q&A: Smith also may start next game
Robby Anderson of the Jets runs the ball after Kearse, Anderson are an emerging dynamic duo
Kelvin Beachum of the Jets celebrates after a touchdown Jets have the finishing touch to beat Chiefs
Knicks forward Michael Beasley is defended under the Knicks, without Porzingis or Hardaway, fall to Magic