Geno Smith made the most noise after the game.

“I did see one of my ex-coaches say he didn’t want me to be his quarterback,” Smith said of comments made by Rex Ryan. “That really upset me. I saved his job in 2013. We fought our [expletive] for him both years. For him to say that shows how much of a coward he is.”

Smith finished 21-for-34 with a touchdown pass in the Giants’ 24-17 loss to the Raiders on Sunday. He didn’t throw an interception but fumbled twice and was sacked three times.