Some names the Giants might consider as GM

The Giants will be looking for a general manager for the first time since 2007, when Jerry Reese was appointed to succeed Ernie Accorsi. A list of potential candidates:

• Nick Caserio, Patriots director of player personnel. Caserio has been with the Patriots for 17 seasons, learning from one of the greatest coaches and personnel evaluators in NFL history – Bill Belichick. It’s possible that he and Josh McDaniels might be interested in taking over as GM/coach for another team.

• Dave Gettleman. He was fired as Panthers general manager earlier this year, but was with the team when Carolina made it to the Super Bowl after the 2015 season. He was a longtime personnel executive with the Giants who is still held in high regard by the organization.

• Scott Pioli, Falcons assistant general manager. Another disciple of Belichick, as well as former Jets coach/GM Bill Parcells, Pioli was the Chiefs’ GM from 2009-12.

• Eliot Wolf, Packers director of football operations. The son of Hall of Fame general manager Ron Wolf, Eliot is considered a sharp personnel executive in his own right and may be the heir apparent in Green Bay to current GM Ted Thompson.

• Kevin Abrams, Giants interim general manager. Abrams has been with the organization the last 16 seasons as assistant GM. His strength is the salary cap, so it’s uncertain the Giants would elevate him to a position of overseeing the personnel operation.

• John Dorsey, former Chiefs general manager. Dorsey was fired by the Chiefs this year, but had a solid run in helping the Chiefs become a playoff team again under Andy Reid. He was a longtime Packers scout and personnel executive before getting the Chiefs job in 2013.

• Kyle O’Brien, Lions vice president of personnel. A trusted assistant of Lions GM Bob Quinn (who was recommended for the job by Ernie Accorsi, who is now assistant in the Giants’ GM search), O’Brien has been in the NFL for 16 seasons.

• George Paton, Vikings assistant general manager. Paton has been considered for several GM jobs in recent years, but opted to remain with the Vikings and GM Rick Spielman. League executives believe he’ll eventually become a quality GM.

• Eric DeCosta, Ravens assistant general manager. Like Paton, DeCosta has been a target of several GM searches, but he has preferred to stay as GM Ozzie Newsome’s top lieutenant. The Giants almost certainly will inquire about his availability.

Others potentially in the mix: Scot McCloughan, former Redskins GM; Martin Mayhew, 49ers personnel director; Chris Polian, Jaguars executive and son of Hall of Fame GM Bill Polian; and Louis Riddick, former Eagles front-office executive and current ESPN analyst.