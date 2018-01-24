MOBILE, Ala. — Giants general manager Dave Gettleman said Wednesday the hiring of Pat Shurmur for the head coaching job was the right decision.

“I really believe the head coach job for the New York Football Giants is a job for an adult and Pat is every bit of that,” Gettleman said from the Senior Bowl practices. “I’m just real excited. We’ve had some great conversations and he’s got a great sense of humor and I’m just excited about where we’re going.”

Gettleman said he has followed Shurmur’s career and almost hired him for an offensive coordinator’s position when he was the GM with the Carolina Panthers. That job went to Mike Shula, but Gettleman kept his eye on Shurmur and was impressed with his work at Minnesota this season.

After the Vikings lost Sam Bradford to a knee injury in Week 2, Case Keenum took over and threw for 3,547 yards, 12th in the NFL, and finished with the seventh highest quarterback rating at 98.3.

“He’s an adult,” Gettleman said. “He’s mature, he’s got wisdom, he’s very even-keeled. His demeanor really pays off. I’ve watched him on the sidelines. He doesn’t get shook, he doesn’t get rattled. This is a job for a grownup. We’re halfway through the interview and I wrote down in my notes, ‘This is an adult.’ Everybody wants the next wiz-bang kid. Let me tell you something, you look at history and see how that’s worked out. This is a veteran seasoned professional football coach.”

The Giants interviewed six candidates and waited until after the NFC Championship Game to make their selection. Gettleman said he believes Shurmur will call plays and that the rest of his staff is not finished.

“Pat is the right man for this job, absolutely,” Gettleman said.